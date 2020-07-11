Lamore Wise and his business partner, Gary McKnight Jr., are athletes who know something about bulking up to achieve their best performance on the field. Fresh out of college, they have decided to use that knowledge about nutrition and energy products to open their first storefront to help others live a healthy lifestyle, especially athletes.
The Den Nutrition and Energy opened at the end of May in Chase Colton Plaza at 420 N. Range Line Road. In order to open a storefront that uses Herbalife products, Wise and McKnight had to be independent distributors for more than a year. Their storefront specializes in chocolate and vanilla shakes as well as flavorful teas, all of which can be specialized to meet your specific goals.
"We want to help college and high school athletes learn how to live a healthy lifestyle like we did and achieve their full potential,'' said Wise. "We know what it takes to fuel the body.''
But it's not only athletes who can benefit from their expertise: An older person who needs to gain some muscle mass and put on a little weight can get some helpful guidance.
The Den serves nondairy shakes and teas. The available flavors and nutritional/energy additions are too numerous to list. It's all explained on a big chalkboard that took some time to figure out, but once you do, it's pretty easy to understand.
While I was there last week, a female athlete from Missouri Southern State University entered the store and ordered a vanilla shake to go. Wise said such a shake will contain vitamins and nutrients, maybe 15 grams of protein, no calories, and very little sugar and fat. In a minute or so, Wise had whipped the shake into shape. Because she is a student, she got $1 off her $8 shake. She also got a free small tea as part of a promotional special.
At The Den, they put a plastic seal over the top of your cup. You can shake it or turn it upside down, and it won't leak. To pierce the plastic seal, you use a straw that has a point at one end. What's cool about that is that you can take your shake home and put it in the refrigerator for later. The same would be true for someone working a late-night shift who could benefit from the energy of a tea.
I wasn't sure what to order and I certainly don't need to bulk up, so I went with the small version of your basic cherry limeade tea for $2. As Wise prepared my tea, we talked about football. He was a linebacker.
When I told him I was a pulling guard in high school, he gave me that look. Here's a brief primer on why linebackers disdain pulling guards: One side of the offensive line intentionally creates a hole that a linebacker can go through to get to the running backs. The guard on the other side of the offensive line pulls from his position and takes out the linebacker as he goes through the opening. That creates a wide-open door for the running back. This was a play in longtime Joplin football coach Dewey Combs' playbook.
All I can say is that I'm really glad Wise had a sense of humor when I told him how much I enjoyed blindsiding linebackers. The cherry limeade tea, by the way, was the perfect choice for last week's heat wave.
Hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Another opening
There's another new shop that has opened in Chase Colton Plaza. It's called Now & Zen. LaDena Michaud, who once had a similar shop in Monett, opened her storefront about a month ago.
As her business card states, Now & Zen is "for your health and hippiness.'' One side of the store is devoted to healthful herbs, spices and teas, while the other side is devoted to all things hippie.
If you are a reader who is not familiar with the worldwide effects of the young people's cultural revolution of the 1960s, google "hippie.'' There's plenty to read, especially in the context of the cultural revolution that appears to be happening today.
Michaud has loaded her store with dreamcatchers, jewelry, chimes, candles and soaps, lanterns, curtains and tapestries, CBD, crystals, and musical instruments. If you are a belly dancer who is looking for a hip scarf with lots of bells on it, you can find one here. Of course, no hippie shop would be complete without a selection of tie-dyed T-shirts. She has gift cards and a layaway program.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
