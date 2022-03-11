The new Braum’s that opened this week is a fantastic addition to the fast-food lineup along South Main Street. Judging by the expressions on the faces of the people who were there for lunch on the second day, it was pretty clear that they were happy with what they were experiencing.
I encountered a friend checking out of the restaurant’s Fresh Market when I walked through the front doors, which are on the Main Street side of the building. She was ecstatic that a Braum’s market was now much closer to where she lives.
“I didn’t need to buy any of this stuff, but look what I’ve bought,” she said, holding up a bag. “I am so happy this market is here.”
We talked at length about what was available in the market, ranging from the fresh vegetables to the quality of Braum’s yogurt and milk.
After passing the market on your right and the restrooms on your left, you head for the counter where you place your food order. Give yourself a moment to digest all of the menu items that are posted above the registers. I ordered the chicken-strip combo with a medium drink, a dipping sauce and crinkle-cut fries for $7.39. You are given a receipt with a number on it. When your order is ready at the counter, they call out your number. My number was called before I could sit down at a table. This was hot food.
When I left the restaurant, I stopped by the Fresh Market to buy some stuff that I did not need, but wanted, including some yogurt, milk and pimento cheese.
A worker at the restaurant told me the opening has gone smoothly because of the trained employees who were brought in from elsewhere.
The worker told me he was from Fort Worth, Texas. The restaurant apparently has employed about 75 people.
This new Braum’s is the first of five restaurants slated to open on Range Line and Main Street this year. The others are Chick-fil-A, Pizza Ranch, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Panera Bread, which is relocating. This wave of restaurant construction rivals what happened in the years immediately after the 2011 tornado, which destroyed 25 eateries.
The construction of this new Braum’s is notable for another reason. It’s the first major construction project in years to be completed in the South Main Street portion of the tornado zone. Much of the South Main tornado zone remains undeveloped.
Ukraine outreach
In one of her Main Street windows, Liliya Moos, the owner of AdornAble, 2026 S. Main St., has placed the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine and a sign that says: “Stop War.” She is a native of Odessa.
This city near the Black Sea is seeing intense conflict. She has family and friends there.
When the war broke out over two weeks ago, people learned through news accounts that Moos was from Ukraine. When that happened, people came to her shop to express their support for her people and offer help.
Moos said, “One woman came in with a list of four addresses where she said refugees could stay in Joplin. Other people came in and gave me money. They said, ‘This is for your country. We just want to help.’”
Moos was overwhelmed by the reaction, but she told them: “I don’t know what to do with your money.”
Moos said the likelihood of refugees coming to Joplin is remote because of the distance that must be traveled and the costs associated with that. After discussing the matter with her husband, Chris Moos, a professor at Missouri Southern State University, they helped hatch a plan that was unveiled at the university on Thursday. The money that Moos has received and other donations will help Ukrainian exchange students who are enrolled in local and area high schools continue to live here and continue their education at Southern once they graduate.
There could be as many as a half-dozen Ukrainian students, and other exchange students who have been impacted by the war, in this area.
Said Chris Moos: “How can we send these 18-year-olds back to a war zone? They can’t go home. We can at least help them continue their education here. Ukraine will need educated young people in the future to rebuild.”
Liliya Moos, who can write in the Russian language, has been helping her daughter on the East Coast in the U.S., communicate with authorities in Ukraine about the status of “orphan houses” that exist there and what will happen to the children in those orphanages. “We are trying to help as we can,’’ she said. “But it is very difficult to do anything right now because of the war.”
As she talked about her homeland, she opened her phone and showed me two photos of the famed national opera house in Odessa. One photo is from 1941, showing how local residents had taken steps to protect the theater from Hitler’s forces. The second photo showed the steps that have been taken in 2022 to protect the national treasure from Putin’s forces. The photos are eerily the same.
“It’s like it’s happening all over again,” she said.
Correction
In last week’s column, I incorrectly reported that a commercial building that is to be constructed at 3011 S. Main St. has been fully leased. The building will have 10,500 square feet of available space for lease. The new building will look exactly like a commercial building at 3025 S. Main St. that is fully leased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.