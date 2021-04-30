A new place where you can sit back, have a glass of wine and relax with friends has opened on Main Street. Yes, it’s getting safer and safer to do that again.
The Boardroom, 106 S. Main St., specializes in charcuterie boards and wine. The word “charcuterie” is one of those words that trips me up. I’m thankful to the owners, Seth and Deena Richardson, for taking the time to spell it out on their menu. They pronounce it shar’koo-deh-ree. It can also be pronounced shahr-ku-tuh-ree. If you are still not certain how to say it, there is a YouTube video out there with its origin in France that can help.
“Charcuterie” is a French word for a display of cured meats, most notably pork. It has evolved to include all kinds of meats, cheeses and accompaniments that pair well with meats and cheeses, such as fruit, olives, nuts, spreads, crackers, breads and jams. At its basic level, it’s essentially a cheese board, but in skilled hands, it can become a work of art.
If you don’t believe me, go online and check out the examples of charcuterie boards. You can find instructions on how to place your food choices on the board, how to fold the meat, how to display the cheese and how to pair fruit with cheese.
The Boardroom offers four boards that come in three to four sizes.
There’s a mini, small, medium and large. The classic offers meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts, olives, pickled vegetables, mustard, jams and chocolate. It ranges in price from $12 to $100. There’s a carnivore board that features beef tenderloin and a host of cheeses. There’s a salmon board with bagels, cream cheese, and fruits and nuts, and a sweet board with macarons, chocolates, brie, fruit, nuts and jams. A special board is in the works.
You can buy wine by the glass or the bottle. The Boardroom has more than 30 wines in stock. You can also get mixed drinks.
This shop, formerly Hubba’s Hideout, also has a retail section with meats and cheeses and specialty foods.
“We want to become that place where people come to get quality meats and cheese and get good wine,” Seth Richardson said.
The Boardroom, which has a bar and a deck, offers small private dining areas that are separated by curtains. It’s a classy noshery but not overdone.
“We want people to stay a while,” Richardson said. “We want this to be a place to relax.”
Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
ArtWalk resumes
The First Thursday ArtWalk will resume in person from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 6 at six indoor venues in downtown Joplin. The ArtWalk events during the pandemic have been virtual. Participants — except for the musicians — will be asked to wear a face mask when and where social distancing is not possible, and to remember that ArtWalk participants are guests in the venues.
Linda Teeter, organizer of the ArtWalk, said this season is being dedicated to the late Jo Mueller, former director of the Spiva Center for the Arts and a crusader for children to enjoy the arts. Donations will fund scholarships for children to attend art classes at Spiva. To make a donation to the “For Jo, off to class they go” scholarship fund, send a check to Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., Joplin, MO 64801. Make sure to note the donation is for the “classes for kids” fund. During the ArtWalk event, donations also will be accepted at the Urban Art Gallery and Joplin Avenue Coffee Co.
“A Timeless Collection of Original Paintings” in memory of artist Carol Melton is showing at Club 609. Her daughter, Bonnie, in memory of her mother, brought the work to be hung for the month of May.
Artist Connie Miller’s “Chilling With Color” will be shown at Beast and Barrel. Urban Art Gallery will feature photographer Koral Martin with her show “Journey: Near and Afar” and music by Vagabond Grove.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen will show their photography shot during their international travels. PhotoSpiva 2021 is on display at Spiva Center for the Arts. Amber Mintert, professor of art at Missouri Southern State University, will show her watercolors, “Made with Objects,” in the back room of the Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. The Artisan Market Place will feature Marta Churchwell, jewelry; Todd Williams, paintings; Mary Ann Soerries and Shawn Riley, photography; and Brittany Spradling, painting. The Ozark Bards will perform.
Shoutout
He’s got to be the oldest florist working in Joplin, but don’t let that fool you. Don Davis is still on top of his game.
This is a shoutout for Davis, who turns 84 on Sunday. He has been my family’s florist for decades.
Davis got his start in the floral business in 1955 at the Blossom Shop on South Main Street, where the McDonald’s restaurant is now located.
Davis, who also is a registered nurse, was the first male licensed practical nurse to graduate from Franklin Tech in 1958. He retired from the cancer center at Freeman Hospital West.
For years, he was part of Bud and Don’s Florist shop, which was across from the old Freeman Hospital at 20th Street and Sergeant Avenue. He opened Countryside Flowers in 1982 at 39th and Main streets. He opened his current shop at 831 S. Main St. in 2014.
Way to go, Don.
