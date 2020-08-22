It's bright green. I mean, it's really bright green. You can't miss it as you head east to Webb City from the Stone's Corner roundabout in Airport Drive.
It's a food trailer for Mosa Hibachi & Sushi Japanese Express. It has been positioned in front of a maroon building that used to be a tobacco shop and produce stand. When I went by there at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was a line of people waiting to place their orders. Well, this looks interesting.
I stopped, put on my mask and took my place in the line. There were about six people ahead of me. Everybody was socially distant, but not everyone was wearing a mask. Five of seven is not too bad. Whenever I see a person in public who is not wearing a mask, I think to myself: "How could you be so cavalier about your health?''
Waiting in line gave me time to study the menu. Each item is numbered on menu boards posted outside of the window where you place your order. There are 52 items. All of the sushi rolls at Mosa are completely cooked. In addition to the sushi and hibachi menus, there are fried rice, noodles and Bento boxes with chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon and tilapia. Prices are quite reasonable.
I ordered a California roll — crab meat, cucumber and avocado — for $4.44. I also ordered fried noodles, with a spring roll and yum yum sauce, for $6.08. The total bill came to a little more than $11. Because there were so many orders ahead of me, I was told it would take 30 minutes. I was in no hurry. They gave me a beeper to let me know when it was ready. It took 25 minutes.
In the meantime, I talked with the manager, who told me that Mosa had opened in the previous week and that a steady stream of to-go orders was keeping them busy. There are a couple of picnic tables near the trailer if you want to eat immediately. While I talked to the manager, I noticed that there were six people working inside. This is a full-blown Japanese-style kitchen. That might explain why it's so busy. There's nothing like it within miles.
There were eight pieces in my sushi roll. It came with wasabi, pink ginger and soy sauce. It was clearly prepared by someone who knows what they are doing. The noodles were exactly what you would expect, and there was a lot of it. I wish the noodles would have come with a little green onion sprinkled on top. Next time, I will order noodles with a julienne cut of chicken.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also find Mosa in Miami, Oklahoma, and Winfield, Kansas. Local catering is available by calling 417-437-5742.
New digs
My Sister's Closet, a women's thrift and consignment boutique that has been a mainstay for decades at 1510-1512 S. Main St., has moved to 807 S. Maiden Lane, according to a sign that has been posted on the door of the shop. It's in the Westown Center.
The boutique, according to its website, offers gently worn and new clothing at below retail prices. The shop also offers shoes, purses and accessories.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shop is accepting fall styles.
Back in business
The restaurant market is so unpredictable right now. One day you drive by a restaurant and it's pretty clear it has closed, especially when a huge sign has been draped across the front of the property that says it's for lease. You drive by a couple of weeks later and it has reopened. You would never know that it had closed.
East Buffet Sushi and Hibachi, 501 S. Madison St., closed in mid-July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This popular Webb City restaurant in the City Pointe shopping center tried to reopen a couple of weeks before that, but there was not enough business to sustain operations.
It's now back in business. I hope it can stay open. It has choices on its menu that you cannot find anywhere else.
