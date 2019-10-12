A new shop that specializes in distressed furniture has opened in a storefront at 911 S. Main St.
The shop, Distressed and Co., offers farmhouse furniture and decor by Stephen Sullinger, who taught himself how to repurpose furniture and household items.
"I had a booth that did pretty well in Arkansas. When I came back to this area, I decided to do it full time," he said. "I try to make everything here in the store's back shop."
The shop opened last week and some large pieces that were on display sold quickly leaving a gap in his inventory. But there's still plenty to browse, including side tables, chairs, wall hangings, a buffet, a dining room table with four unfinished chairs, and bedroom dressers. His merchandise is priced to sell.
"It changes weekly," he said. "If you like it, it might not be here tomorrow."
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
New option
If you are shopping for furniture and household decor, there are several well-established stores in Joplin that automatically pop up on the radar. You usually check them all before you make your final choice, if you find something you like. There's a new option now that might help you with that.
Miss Daisy's Home and Decor Co. started out three years ago as Miss Daisy's Attic in Silver Creek Galleria. The shop, owned by Christy Caddy, specialized in repurposed and distressed furniture, antiques, and a selection of candles and home decor items.
Caddy doubled the store's size before rebranding the store earlier this year as a full-blown furniture store, featuring products by Laurel Mercantile Co. Home. The furniture and related products are designed by Erin and Ben Napier who have a popular home-decorating show on HGTV. It's classy but understated.
Each piece of furniture, which is manufactured in the United States by Vaughan-Bassett, prominently displays a price tag that often includes the dimensions of the piece. There's nothing worse than getting something new in your home only to discover that it does not quite fit.
Caddy said she met the Napiers a year ago and was so impressed with them and their product line that she decided to rebrand her store.
"We have opened up a whole new customer base that we did not have before," said Caddy. "We now have custom upholstery lines for sofas, loveseats, chairs and ottomans, and we carry a large selection of MudPie giftware, candles and home decor. Basically, we have truly evolved over the past year."
The store also features lines of seasonal merchandise for autumn, Halloween and the holidays. The store will have a three-year anniversary sale at the end of the month.
This store is located just west of Furniture Row in the Silver Creek Galleria at the southwest corner of South Range Line Road and Interstate 44. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A little paint
It's amazing what a little paint can do to make people notice your business.
Office Concepts, 1416 S. Main St., is the latest to give itself a makeover in connection with a recent change of ownership. The storefront has been updated with bold new colors of red and gray with new signage. You can still see images of the former facade online if you are curious about what the storefront used to look like. The change is impressive.
Office Concepts was purchased in April by Tim Powers, with Toner Connection, of Joplin. His daughter, Aubrey Bradley, told me that her father wanted to give the storefront a fresh new look.
"Office Concepts is operating with the same employees and same structure, but under Toner Connection," she said.
Office Concepts is an office equipment supplier, selling and servicing copiers, printers and faxes.
But wait, there's more. Office Concepts is not the only business in the 1400 block of South Main Street to get a new look.
The front of Joplin Pawn & Purchase Inc., 1409 S. Main St., was struck by a car earlier this year. It now has a new brick facade with new signage and enhanced lighting.
It's easier to spot these improvements on Main Street than it is Range Line Road because you are so much closer to the storefronts. But it should be noted that a little paint can go a long way on Range Line too. A fresh coat of paint has been applied to the Books A Million property just in time for the holiday shopping season.
