A new restaurant that specializes in wings, burgers and oysters is coming to Joplin. Yes, you read that correctly. With such uncertainty in the restaurant market these days, one might question the wisdom of opening a restaurant right now.
That is not deterring Jefferson's from opening a restaurant at 430 Geneva Ave. in North Park Crossing. This site formerly housed Buffalo Wild Wings, which relocated to its own new digs at the southeast corner of 15th Street and Range Line Road.
The first Jefferson's opened on Sept. 15, 1991, at Jacksonville, Alabama. The second shop was at Lawrence, Kansas. There are now nearly 30 Jefferson's restaurants in the South and Midwest. The Joplin site will be among the first in Missouri, according to the company's website.
No details yet about hiring or when the restaurant plans to open.
Signs
"We are open'' signs are popping up everywhere you look these days with the reopening of Joplin after the pandemic shutdown. Many more places are now offering limited seating combined with curbside service.
There are some restaurants that have not reopened. Do not assume that they have closed permanently. Some restaurants, because of their particular business models, will be more difficult to open than others. Buffet-based restaurants might be facing some special challenges, so call ahead.
Look, it's not that difficult to wear a face mask and social distance in public places. I do it regularly now. I tell my friends that real men wear face masks and that it's like wearing a seat belt in your car. Being in a public place these days is like driving a car. You have to watch out for the other guy. Running into the wrong person could have serious consequences.
Renovation starts
One of Joplin's oldest hotels, the Willard Apartments, 903 S. Main St., formerly the Willard Hotel, is being renovated by Lori and Jeremy Haun.
Two two-story brick buildings at the southeast corner of Ninth and Main streets, the Muir and the Willard, will be converted into seven storefronts. Residential space above the ground floor will become 10 apartments.
Lori Haun, a longtime advocate for downtown Joplin, said the work should be completed later this year.
These properties, constructed in 1901, were among several in the area of Eighth and Main streets to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2011.
At the turn of the 19th century, new arrivals to Joplin would set out from the Missouri Pacific Railroad depot that was located at 10th and Main streets. The Willard Hotel was one of many places along Main Street for them to stay. The depot, of course, was saved from the wrecking ball and reassembled at 30th Street and Range Line Road, where it most recently was home to the Pacific Rim restaurant.
The historic properties in this stretch of Main Street are among the more vulnerable in the downtown area. Their preservation is to be commended in light of what already has been lost in that area. In March 2012, fire destroyed the historic Rains Brothers Building, 906 S. Main St. It was built in 1900 by Charles and George Rains, successful mine operators from Galena, Kansas. Sixteen months later, the four-story Carl Adams Building spilled onto Main Street in an overnight collapse. That structure was built in 1914. Both were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Pharmacies to open
The new Express Rx pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. Monday in the City Pointe Shopping Center at 501 S. Madison St. The pharmacy is filling a space formerly occupied by a Pronto pharmacy, which closed after being purchased by Walgreens.
Express Rx is a pharmaceutical retailer with 150 employees and 18 stores in eight states. An Express Rx pharmacy also is located at 1227 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
