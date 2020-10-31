A new storefront, Peace of Mind, has opened in Silver Creek Galleria, a shopping center at the southwest corner of Interstate 44 and South Range Line Road.
"This is the hippest mom-and-pop store in Joplin," said Mike Woodworth, who operates the store with his wife, Erin, and other family members. Woodworth hails from the Golden City-Lamar area and has worked in construction for nearly 20 years. He decided it was time to do something different.
Peace of Mind is a head shop, smoke shop and gift store all rolled into one that focuses "on bringing the vibe of the ’60s and ’70s back."
This place has a huge selection of tie-dyed T-shirts featuring legendary rock groups and performers for both men and women. You can get a poncho for $20. This place also has hemp backpacks, incense candles, jewelry, accessories and tie-dyed wall hangings. The store in time will have growing equipment.
Soon, the store will have a kiosk where one can obtain a medical marijuana card. The in-store fee is $99. The state fee is $25. If you want to get legal or renew your card, the process takes about 20 to 30 minutes. You're issued a tablet to answer some questions. You will need a state-issued ID and a valid email address.
The shop also has a 19-and-older room for certain types of merchandise, including vaping products and glass pipes. Many of the pipes featured in this shop and other products in the store, Woodworth said, are made in Missouri.
It should be noted that Silver Creek Galleria is seeing an active tenant mix right now that includes Sharpe's Department Store, which opened earlier this year, and Miss Daisy's Attic, which has expanded.
This will be the eighth Peace of Mind store in Missouri, according to its Facebook page. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
When a shop like this opens, it reminds me of that Bob Dylan lyric from the ’60s: "The times, they are a-changin'." Again.
Cosmetic shop opens
When the old Merle Norman Cosmetics store in Joplin closed in August after being open for more than three decades, someone had to step in and fill the void.
Dr. Mindi S. Garner, owner of the Merle Norman Cosmetics store at 613 N. Broadway St. in Pittsburg, Kansas, opened a new full-line store last week in the Crossroads Center strip mall that is directly north of the former Pier 1 store. The address is 2905 E. Fourth St.
A store spokeswoman said Garner became "a Merle Girl'' when she began wearing the cosmetics line in high school. She believes that tradition should continue and is grateful for the opportunity to do that in Joplin.
Some stores that sell cosmetics often focus on their bestselling products. This store, because it is new, will have everything that Merle Norman Cosmetics offers.
New overstock store
Last week, work was in full swing on a new overstock shop in the former Model Clothing Co. building at 409 S. Main St. in downtown Joplin. The shop is called Joplin Overstock Vault.
This shop will have all kinds of merchandise, including bedding, furniture and home decor. Some of it is from the former Pier 1 store that recently closed in Joplin. The pricing is half off or cheaper on most items, a store spokesman said. The plan is to get the store open this week.
The Model Clothing Co. building, which has been mostly vacant for a few years, is in Joplin's historic district. When it was constructed in 1899, it replaced two earlier, two-story buildings. It is a surviving example of the work of Joplin architect August Michaelis.
The building's earliest occupants were the Criterian Saloon, which occupied the north storefront at 407 S. Main St., and Cadi Klein's Model Clothing Store.
I can remember when this was one of the elite places downtown, including Coulter McGuire Men's Wear, to window shop for men's apparel.
It's good to see merchandise in those windows again.
