A trendy new boutique, Bourbon Boutique, has opened in a storefront at 1410 S. Main St.
This boutique is a little different when compared to other boutiques.
Most boutiques cater to women. This one caters to both men and women.
So, if you are looking for a last-minute gift for Father’s Day, which is Sunday, you might want to check this place out.
The boutique has a section dedicated to grilling with special rubs and sauces. You also can get caps, coffee mugs and T-shirts. The boutique also has a selection of Aaron’s Custom Pens.
The shop, which opened a month ago, is easy to access via Main Street parking. There also is parking at the rear of the shop.
The owner, Meagan Harmon, said the shop is evolving.
“It changes daily because we are getting new stuff all of the time with bigger brands. We also support local artisans,” she said.
Harmon has been working from her home for the past 11 years producing custom T-shirts. She decided to go into retail with a small shop on East 32nd Street about six months ago.
“It was such a success. I said, ‘Let’s go bigger.’ We found this place and we love it,” she said.
The shop offers seasonal clothing. The emphasis right now is on cool summer wear — shorts, tops, T-shirts and sandals. The store features a $15 T-shirt section that is updated regularly.
Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
While you’re there, check out the Gun Room next door. This place has an incredible selection of guns on display, many of them classic pieces. The shop is operated by artist Jack Davis, who has owned the property for 30 years. A Father’s Day gift from this place would be a very special gift.
New home
Sleep Number has found a new home in the shopping center at the northeast corner of 15th Street and Range Line Road.
The store opened a little over a week ago, but the 30-day grand opening specials will continue into early July. The specials include free delivery and installation, and a special pillow offer, among other things.
The new store is much larger than the previous location in Northpark Mall. That has permitted Sleep Number to display more of its product line in a spacious setting, a store manager told me. Sleep Number has taken sleeping to a whole other level. They have made it into a science.
One product that is a hot seller right now is the dual-temp pad. The pad is placed under your mattress cover. It circulates either cool or warm air through the pad to create the preferred temperature in your bed.
The store offers a wide selection of pillows, including travel and knee versions. The store also offers bedding and comforters.
On tapThe Great Race is bringing vintage and classic cars to downtown Joplin, starting about 5 p.m. Monday. The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the finest road-worthy antique and classic automobiles to Sixth and Main streets.
Joplin is hosting the Day 3 finish of the 2021 Great Race.
The event is free to the public, and spectators will be able to visit with participants after they have parked. Kids of all ages are welcome to climb in the cars for a firsthand look or take in the nostalgic feel. Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II. This is a chance to experience automotive history in a grand way. There will be food trucks — Smack Dab, Flounders, Between the Buns and SnowFlakes Shaved Ice — on hand for the finish.
In all, the Great Race participants will cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days, starting Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, and completing the race on June 27 in Greenville, South Carolina.
As an event, the Great Race began 38 years ago. It is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way. The lowest score wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.