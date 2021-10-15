A new restaurant that specializes in Vietnamese food could open soon in the Rangeline Marketplace shopping center at 2330 S. Range Line Road.
Pham’s Pho, owned by Truc Pham, who has years of experience in food preparation, could open by the end of the month. It is occupying the former Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt space.
Orange Leaf closed at the end of August when its contract expired. The shop was a fixture for years at the north end of the shopping center.
The owner posted a sign on the door that said: “Thank you to all our customers for 10 great years.”
Pham’s family came to the United States in 1990 and settled in the South. They became interested in this area after experiencing Marian Days at Carthage. The family, while in South Vietnam, was in the food business. Pham has operated a restaurant in the food court at Northpark Mall and has worked in other local restaurants, including the former Wok ‘N Roll. His sister recently opened the popular Forever Pho restaurant on Madison Street in Webb City. When the Orange Leaf space became available, he jumped at the opportunity to open his own restaurant that uses family recipes that are 100% Vietnamese.
“My family has been here for 31 years now. We came here for a better life,” he said. “Thank you to God and thank you to America.”
Pham credits the vendors of Vietnamese specialties at Marian Days to the growing acceptance of the cuisine locally. If you have not experienced the food at Marian Days, you should give it a try.
“People, thanks to Marian Days, know the foods now. They know what pho tastes like and what Vietnamese fried rice tastes like,” he said.
I have dined on pho more than once at Forever Pho. It’s excellent. I especially like a hot bowl of pho in the winter when it’s cold outside. The opening of this restaurant in Joplin could be handy this winter. Forecasters are suggesting it could be a cold and snowy one.
New tenant
A former Kum & Go convenience store at 5302 S. Range Line Road, which has been vacant for a while, has been leased to be a professional office space.
The building, which is being renovated, will be occupied by a contractor who does remediation work for the Environmental Protection Agency.
The big news along South Range Line could be happening across the street at the former Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center. I have been told this property will be getting a complete makeover as a new business venture in the days ahead.
On the move
Country Pickin’s Antiques has relocated to 1501 S. Madison St. in Webb City. The store is located south of Mid-Missouri Bank.
The business, which has been in operation since 1986, was located on North Main Street Road. The store specializes in primitives, vintage signs, home decor and collectibles.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
New nail spa
Diamond Nails & Spa has opened in a small shopping center at 1202 S. Madison St. It’s located directly north of Webb City’s Waffle House.
The shop, owned by Savannah Bratton, specializes in manicures, pedicures, acrylic-dip manicures, foot massages and nail extensions.
Bratton said some new services that will be unique to the area will be offered by the spa as it evolves.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Bratton, who has 13 years of experience with nail salons and spas, also owns Fabulous Nails on East 32nd Street in Joplin.
Commented
