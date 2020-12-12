We won't know for certain the final numbers for some time, but it appears that Joplin's population has increased by at least 10% since the last U.S. census in 2010, when the count was 50,150.
A local census official told me last week that 55,952 people had been counted through the self-response option. Nothing about this number is official yet.
The U.S. Census is required to deliver population counts used for apportionment to the president as required by law by Dec. 31. As close to April 1 as possible, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. Expect the final population count for Joplin and all of the other census tracts in the Joplin metropolitan area to be reported this summer.
The Joplin Metropolitan Statistical Area, as defined by the Census Bureau, is an area consisting of Jasper and Newton counties in Southwest Missouri, anchored by the city of Joplin. Ottawa County in Oklahoma was officially added to the Joplin MSA in April 2013. As of 2018, the population estimate for the Joplin MSA was 210,077. A question that might be answered by this census is whether another county, specifically Cherokee County in Kansas, should be added to the Joplin MSA. Only time will tell.
The fact that Joplin's population has increased is remarkable in light of the massive tornado that pulverized 30% of the city nearly 10 years ago. Thousands of people were affected.
Given the challenges of the pandemic, the local census people should be commended for an overall response rate that was very close to the rate in 2010. Census workers targeted specific tracts with low incomes, high renter occupancy and low internet access. In one tract, the self-response rate increased by 18%. Well done.
The census is a snapshot in time, but it tells us so much about who we are and where we are going.
New restaurant
I have been watching for the opening of this restaurant for weeks. It was well worth the wait.
Pho-4-Ever has opened in the former Cardinal Coney restaurant at 701 S. Madison St. in Webb City. I visited the place for lunch last Tuesday after it had been open for about a week. This family-operated business serves authentic Vietnamese food.
Pho is a soup consisting of rice noodles in a broth seasoned with star anise, cinnamon, black pepper and onions. All of the soups served at Pho-4-Ever are topped with onions, chives and cilantro. The soups are accompanied by a small plate that includes sliced jalapenos, mixed basil greens, bean sprouts and lime. You can add these ingredients to your soup if you desire. There's also hoisin sauce, sweet and sour vinegar, and hot Sriracha on the side if you want to kick it up a notch.
I had my first pho, pronounced "fa,'' at a Vietnamese restaurant in Seattle. I was encouraged to use the Sriracha. It was delicious. I was told that hot and spicy food can make living in a cool, wet place a lot more tolerable. Can't argue with that.
At Pho-4-Ever, there are eight soups from which to choose. I chose a small bowl of the rare steak pho for $6.95. A medium bowl costs $7.95. A large bowl is $8.95. I also ordered two summer rolls for $2 each.
These are pieces of shrimp and pork, rice vermicelli, cucumber and fresh greens wrapped in rice paper. They are served with a peanut sauce.
This time I decided not to add the Sriracha sauce to my soup, but I did add some fresh pieces of jalapeno, the bean sprouts and a bit of the basil greens.The broth for this soup was outstanding. I was told by the server that it takes eight to nine hours to make. No wonder it tastes so good. By the way, a small bowl is quite large. The summer rolls were huge and perfectly constructed. I had half the soup and one of the rolls, then took the rest home in to-go containers for a complete second meal. Pho warms up quite nicely.
The soups served at Pho-4-Ever feature homemade meatballs, flank steak, brisket and chicken. One of them, the Bun Bo Hue, is the house special. This spicy soup originated in the imperial capital of Hue in central Vietnam. This lemongrass-based dish was served to the royal court. You can also order fried egg rolls and rice noodles or a roasted pork sandwich.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250, or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.