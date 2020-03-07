A new department store, Sharpe's, is coming to town, and it's wasting no time setting up shop in Silver Creek Galleria, the shopping center with the red roof at the southwest corner of Interstate 44 and South Range Line Road.
John Hatler, a vice president with Sharpe's, told me the plan is to open the store this month. Workers were installing clothing racks this week. Some of them looked like they might have come from a former Sears store.
It will be the company's first location in Missouri and 25th overall. Most of the stores are in Oklahoma, where the chain started. There are two stores in Arkansas and one in Tennessee. The company, now in its fourth generation of Sharpe management, was founded as Sharpe Dry Goods in 1913 at Checotah, Oklahoma.
At 10,000 square feet, the Joplin store could be the largest store in the chain, Hatler said.
"It's probably the largest. We'll have 7,000 square feet for the sales floor, which will make it among the largest,'' he said.
The store will feature a wide assortment of national brands, including Ariat, Nike, Wrangler, Levi, Under Armour, Carhartt and Justin Boots, to name just a few. Visit sharpeclothing.com for the full list of brands and to see the weekly specials.
"We're adding new brands all of the time,'' Hatler said. "We offer low price points on working-class clothing and a little bit of everything else, from fashion wear to athletic wear and a kids line.''
In this age when retail sales are contracting, how is it that this department store is growing?
"We offer good customer service and good prices. That's how we have continued to grow,'' Hatler said. ''We are doing one or two stores annually.''
The store, which will employ approximately five people, is located in the same shopping center as Miss Daisy's Attic. If you have not checked out that place in a while for furniture and home decor, you should.
Aldi update
It's not on Range Line Road or Main Street, the business corridors I track, but it is generating email inquiries from readers. People are curious about the status of the new Aldi store that is coming to Joplin, so I inquired with the city.
Bryan Wicklund, chief building official with Joplin Planning and Community Development, said, "No plans or application have been submitted for the new Aldi’s at this time.''
So that means we will have to wait and see what unfolds.
The grocery store chain, which already has one location near 20th Street and Range Line Road in Joplin, purchased a site from the city's land bank to build a second store. Aldi has purchased 2.75 acres at 26th Street and McClelland Boulevard from the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. That happened in the middle of last year.
Closings, openings
Cardinal Coney, 701 S. Madison St., has closed. Range Line becomes Madison in Webb City.
A customer told me the closing took place at 2 p.m. last Saturday. The store, which opened in 2018, specialized in spaghetti red, chili and coneys.
A new Dairy Queen, 604 S. Madison St., is set to open on Wednesday if all goes as planned. Workers were putting the finishing touches on the landscaping and entrances last week.
There's been a lot of buzz about this opening. Traffic could be heavy.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.