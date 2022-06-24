Crumbl Cookies is coming to Joplin.
A new storefront is under construction in the North Park Crossing shopping center. It’s directly south of Jefferson’s restaurant, 430 S. Geneva Ave.
A spokesman with Crumbl Press confirmed this week that the store could open by the end of July, if all goes as planned. The store will have a team dedicated to new store opening support, the spokesman said.
Crumbl Cookies is a Utah-based franchise known for its weekly rotating menu of cookie flavors served in bright pink boxes. The company, which features more than 200 cookie flavors, also offers ice cream and cold milk.
The cookies have been ranked. The most popular are snickerdoodle cupcake, peanut butter featuring Snickers, caramel popcorn, birthday cake featuring Oreo, Hawaiian rainbow cake, buckeye brownie, orange milkshake and chocolate cake.
To get a sense of what these cookies look like, visit crumblcookies.com.
Typically, the cookie dough is mixed, baked and topped on-site in an open-concept kitchen where customers can see cookies baking from scratch throughout the day.
Crumbl Cookies founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first location in Logan, Utah, in 2017, according to the company website. The company operates more than 300 bakeries in 36 states. The company is expanding across the country with 100 additional locations slated to open in the coming year.
The Joplin store will be among a handful in Missouri. No word yet on when hiring will begin.
New bridal shop
Augusta Bridal plans to have its grand opening in mid-September in a storefront at 1806 S. Main St.
Taylor Augusta Austin and her mother, Beth Ann Austin, are opening the shop, which will feature a small collection based on the work of three designers. The shop also will offer prom and bridesmaid dresses.
They chose the storefront on South Main because of its large display windows. “We have a lot of eyes to catch,” Taylor Austin said.
Austin said her family relocated from New York to Joplin when her father took a job with EaglePicher. She said she was uncertain about coming here, but her father told her: “See it for yourself.’’ The area reminded her of her life growing up in upstate New York. She felt right at home.
“The people here are very friendly and close. I feel comfortable here,” she said.
Austin worked six years for Macy’s as a digital merchandiser in New York City. She worked in bridal while attending fashion school.
“I want to give these brides all the glamour they so well deserve,” she said.
A record
The June 7 opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1237 S. Range Line Road, was the biggest opening for a Raising Cane’s in Missouri.
Hayley Corbin, area leader of marketing for Raising Cane’s, said, “The Joplin restaurant now holds the record for busiest grand opening day in all of our 20 Missouri locations. It was a fantastic opening and we are thrilled the Joplin community is as excited as we are.”
The fast-food restaurant chain specializes in chicken fingers with French fries, coleslaw and Texas toast.
The company was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey on Aug. 26, 1996. The company now has hundreds of locations, including several in Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.