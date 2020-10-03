The new Domino's Pizza restaurant in Webb City could open this week if all goes as planned.
An employee of the restaurant told me that equipment from the old location will be moved to the new location on Monday and that an opening will happen after that.
The new location, a standalone structure that has a modern look to it, is at the northwest corner of Seventh and Madison streets. The restaurant is relocating from a shopping center at 10th and Madison streets. Range Line Road becomes Madison in Webb City.
For the owners, Dan and Emily Elwell, the opening marks their 10-year anniversary. They both started as part-time employees with Domino's and worked their way up. He was a delivery driver. She took orders over the phone. Eventually they would become managers of their own stores, competing against each other. After they married, they decided to buy a store in Nevada. They now own 11 Domino's Pizza locations in the Four-State Area, including new stores in Neosho as well as Pittsburg and Parsons in Kansas.
In 2018 and 2019, their franchise received the gold award for being among the top 25 Domino's franchises in the nation. The company's annual review takes into account sales, pizza making, customer service and operation quality.
The company was so impressed with what the Elwells have achieved that Emily Elwell was featured in a national Domino's commercial that aired from September through December of last year. The commercial, filmed in Fort Scott, Kansas, and Webb City, emphasized how Domino's will go out of its way to make sure you get the pizza you ordered.
The new store in Webb City has been constructed south of the new Dollar Tree store at 610 S. Madison St. North of the Dollar Tree is the new Dairy Queen.
Motorsports shop
A new shop that specializes in scooters, dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and go-karts will open this month in Oakland Plaza at the northeast corner of Zora Street and Range Line Road.
The owner, Randy Holden, told me that R&S Motorsports will offer several brands. Holden also owns R&S Trailer Sales in Webb City.
The shop will have its opening on Oct. 15. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tattoo shop
A new tattoo parlor, Ink Elevations, has opened at 2829 S. Main St. You can't miss the place. It's the bright blue structure directly across the street from the Hunan Garden restaurant.
Lisa Caylor, who has nine years of experience as a tattoo artist, has moved her shop from 207 E. 12th St. to Main Street for better visibility and more room. She specializes in black-and-gray photorealistic portraits, as well as color realism.
"It's a better location for us. We have more space and enough room for a gift shop, which we did not have before,'' Caylor said. "We're still working to fix the place up.''
The property has gone through a major transformation inside and out. Inside, the shop has the flavor of a European art gallery. Check out the photos and the body art on the Facebook page for Ink Elevations.
Shop hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Off the path
Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave., a popular downtown eatery and entertainment venue, is serving lunch again.
A restaurant employee told me that lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Evening hours will remain the same.
