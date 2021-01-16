The Big Lots store that is coming to the former Toys R Us and Babies R Us storefronts in the North Point Shopping Center could have a soft opening in the second or third week of February. A grand opening is planned for March.
Workers have been preparing the storefronts for the opening since about October. The outside, with the exception of the installation of the Big Lots sign, is nearly complete. Workers are now focusing on the interior of the new store, assembling racks, shelving and checkout stations.
The initial report from local employees of the Webb City Big Lots store at 1899 S. Madison St. suggested that the store would remain open. It is, in fact, closing. A closing sale with 20% discounts is underway. Expect those discounts to increase as the new store prepares to open.
I would not dare to second-guess the wisdom of Big Lots' decision to close that store, but they might have second thoughts in the future.
The recently completed U.S. Census will likely indicate that Webb City and Oronogo are among the fastest-growing communities in our area. By the way, I have heard that a new restaurant could be coming to the area north of Webb City's roundabout. Let's not forget that the Menard's store that appears to be coming to Joplin actually looked at a Webb City site first. That should tell you something.
Big Lots offers a large selection of furniture, including bedroom groups, overstuffed chairs, home decor, seasonal items, housewares and groceries. It offers a little bit of everything at competitive prices.
The Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores closed in 2018, creating a noticeable void in the lineup of retailers in the North Point Shopping Center at the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
Last year, the Pier 1 Imports store closed. Recently, the Overstock Furniture store closed. The opening of the Big Lots store will help generate fresh traffic for the stores that remain in that shopping center.
New restaurant
A new restaurant that specializes in seafood is coming to the former Baskin-Robbins storefront at 3025 S. Main St.
There is a possibility that Krackin Cajun Seafood House could open next weekend if all goes as planned, one of the owners told me last week.
The restaurant will offer Louisiana-style or boiled seafood, including crab, shrimp and crawfish. It also will offer fried catfish and cod. The menu items will come in a regular version or a spicy one. You'll be able to get a beer to go with your meal.
The owner told me enough staff has been hired for the opening but that he is prepared to add employees if more are needed.
The owner also told me how people have dropped by the restaurant while it was under construction to welcome him to the neighborhood. He was so impressed by that. He said he understands that he's opening a restaurant in times that are challenging but that he believes that people will want this food option.
What's notable about this is that someone is even considering the possibility of opening a seafood house in Joplin in these troubled times. Let's look at the numbers:
Since the pandemic began in March of last year, 17% of the restaurants in the U.S. — about 110,000 establishments — have closed either permanently or for the long term, according to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association. Approximately 10,000 of those restaurants closed in the fourth quarter alone. The majority of those, on average, had been in business for 16 years.
“What these findings make clear is that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type — franchise, chain and independent — are in an economic free fall,” said Sean Kennedy, the National Restaurant Association’s executive vice president for public affairs, in a letter last month to Congress.
Let's hope the new Congress finds a way to funnel federal aid directly to restaurants. Even more important to the survival of our restaurants is the COVID-19 vaccine. I keep asking every day: "Where are the vaccines?'' I know people who have their sleeves rolled up and are just waiting for someone to tell them where to go to get vaccinated. In my opinion, what we are witnessing is a colossal failure of leadership with deadly consequences.
