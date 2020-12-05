The pandemic has affected every aspect of life. This year's holiday shopping season is no exception.
Shopper surveys suggest that retail sales will be down this season because shoppers don't feel as comfortable with their spending as they have in recent years. That's understandable because of the uncertain times in which we live. Make no mistake about it: The pandemic has proven that our economy is consumer-driven. When consumers aren't buying, we're in trouble.
Joplin is not immune to these forces. The volume of traffic on Range Line Road was up with shoppers the day after Thanksgiving, but it didn't last long. In fact, some people said it was hardly noticeable when compared with previous years. There were plenty of empty parking spaces at the big-box stores on Black Friday.
The number of in-store shoppers on Thanksgiving Day dropped by 55% from last year, and those on Black Friday dropped by 37%, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.
Top gift purchases included clothing at 52%, toys at 32%, books/music/movies/video games at 29%, gift cards/certificates at 29% and electronics at 27%. Shopping destinations included department stores at 40%, grocery stores at 39%, clothing stores at 33% and electronics stores at 31%.
The NRF's survey found that consumers on average plan to spend $997 on gifts and holiday items this year. That includes online and nonstore sales, which will increase by 20% to 30% this year. Other retail observers do not paint such a rosy picture. One survey found that the average shopper this year will spend $691, which is close to what the average shopper spent in 2018.
The surveys are showing that shoppers are more ''mindful'' about the gifts they plan to give. These are particular gifts that truly suit the recipient. Because of COVID-19, shoppers are looking for gifts to help friends and loved ones have fun at home. Survey respondents said they were looking for more "experiential'' gifts. These categories include hobbies, books, crafts, cooking and games.
I checked in with Hurley's Heroes Comics & Games at 824 S. Main St. to see if this trend had affected that store.
"Oh, yeah,'' said Jason Hurley, an owner of the store. "We have added puzzles and a lot more board games than we have had in the past. What else are you going to do when you are sitting around the table with your family or friends?''
Hurley's, founded in 2009, specializes in board games that you will not find in your typical big-box store. You will not find Monopoly here, but you will find Pandemic, a classic example of a cooperative game where the participants struggle against a common enemy. By the way, that game has been around for a while.
Before the pandemic, Hurley's was a popular place to visit for board game tournaments. That community is being held together now with online tournaments.
By the way, Hurley's is offering 25% off all board games through the end of the month.
No report about retail sales in Joplin would be complete without a trip to Northpark Mall, the center of Joplin's retail universe. I was reluctant to visit last Wednesday because I was concerned about the number of people who might be shopping there without face masks. Was I surprised? Virtually everyone was wearing a mask. It was like 95% compliance. Not only were face masks the norm, but there also are kiosks this year that specialize in face masks.
There are a few empty storefronts and kiosks in the mall this year, but there's still a broad range of merchandise available. What I did notice is that some store shelves and racks are not as full as they have been in the past. But with fewer racks, there's plenty of space to move around and social distance from other shoppers.
There are a couple of new stores in the mall. Ranch Time Accessories opened last week in the mall's center court. Gary Rook, a cattle rancher from Diamond, has opened a storefront that specializes in custom cowboy hats, Western purses, leather belts, cowboy jewelry and wild rags, which are big scarves. Felt hats start at $30. You can also find cowhides there.
Another new shop is Darling Daisy Boutique, which opened Nov. 23 in the north wing of the mall. It specializes in women's clothing and accessories, size small to 3X. This mobile boutique will stay open through Dec. 31.
I plan to give a mixture of gift cards and so-called ''mindful'' gifts this season. I am right on target this year with my "experiential'' gifts. I made three small batches of red and green salsa this summer with produce from my garden. I guarantee that the recipients will experience the heat.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250, or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.