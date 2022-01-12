In 2013, a popular pizza chain in the upper Midwest decided it was coming to tornado-stricken Joplin. The company, Pizza Ranch, purchased property southeast of the intersection of 15th Street and Range Line Road. The property was once part of the parking lot for the Eastgate V Theaters.
This part of Range Line Road would become a hotbed of reconstruction activity after the tornado because of its proximity to the Walmart Supercenter. A new Kum & Go convenience store and a new restaurant, Panda Express, were in the works. It was a good site for the pizza chain, but instead of immediately developing that property, the company committed to further development in Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City.
A few years after that and still wanting to get its foot in the Joplin market, Pizza Ranch put out a news release in which they said they wanted a presence in Joplin and needed a qualified franchisee to help them do it. Nothing happened. A couple of years after that, Pizza Ranch sold the property it had acquired in Joplin. It is now home to Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Range Line Road.
But Pizza Ranch did not give up on Joplin. Construction of a new Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade began last year at 3223 E. 20th St. It is directly east of the J.D. Byrider car sales lot. A company representative said the restaurant will open early this spring. A typical Pizza Ranch might employ about 85 people in part-time and full-time jobs at the start.
Pizza Ranch offers pizza, chicken, a salad bar, and a pizza and chicken buffet. Also on the menu are wraps, chicken fingers and waffle fries. Pizza Ranch, which started in 1981 at Hull, Iowa, has more than 200 locations across the Midwest and Great Plains.
Construction of the new Take 5 Quick Lube and Take 5 Car Wash, part of Driven Brands, will begin in June at the southeast corner of 32nd Street and Range Line Road, a company spokesman said.
This project is one of the first in the nation for Driven Brands that combines two customer needs in one location. The company has provided oil changes since 1984 in the Southeast. Driven Brands entered the car wash industry in 2020 with the acquisition of International Car Wash Group. It is now the fastest-growing express conveyor car wash operator in North America.
Joplin is not the only town in this area that will get a Take 5. A location is planned in Pittsburg, Kansas.
If you need help filing your taxes, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is available. Starting Jan. 24, returns will be prepared by volunteers and will be electronically filed at no charge. That includes direct deposit of refunds.
The VITA site is on the second floor of Great Plains Credit Union, 2306 S. Range Line Road. Taxpayers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 15. The site will be closed when the credit union is closed, including on Presidents Day.
Because of COVID-19, taxpayers are asked to wear a mask at all times while they are in the building. They will be asked to leave their name and phone number with a volunteer at the south door of the Credit Union. They will wait in their vehicle until they are called by a tax preparer. They will then enter the building and have their taxes prepared face-to-face with the preparer.
Federal and state income taxes will be prepared. Federal returns should be prepared before the state returns.
Taxpayers should bring picture identification, Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, and all documents needed to prepare their return. This might include: W-2 forms from employment, 1099 INT forms from interest earned, 1099 DIV forms from dividends earned, 1099 R forms from retirement income, 1099 Misc for self employment and 1099 SSA forms from Social Security. All income must be reported on your return, even if you don’t get documents. If you received the advanced child tax credit, you must bring a letter from the IRS stating the amount received. Make sure you have received all your respective forms; some providers may not send them until Feb. 15.
You also should bring your 2020 tax return.
VITA is sponsored by SWMO We Care Coalition, a nonprofit organization.
Volunteers have IRS training.
