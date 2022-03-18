It was the kind of setback Suzanne Miller did not want to hear, but she was prepared to roll with the punches. That’s what the owners of small businesses do.
When I visited her new shop, Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., on Wednesday, she was organizing those last-minute details in preparation for the opening of the shop this week.
“I’m so excited. I’m getting 200 plants delivered this afternoon. They will be here for an open house this evening with friends,” she said.
Moments later, she got the call that the arrival of her plants would be delayed by one day. The meet-and-greet with friends would still go on, but without the plants.
“You know, you should always expect something like this to happen with an opening,” she said. “It never fails.”
The store’s shelves will not be bare of plants. Some exotic tropical plants and specialty philodendrons, purchased in Springfield, arrived at the store earlier in the week.
In addition to a broad selection of houseplants, the shop will feature the art, crafts and pottery of local artists and artisans. There will be some vintage stuff too. You will be able to give and take starts of plants from a special display in the shop.
Another feature is a soil bar where you can mix types of soil to get the mixture you prefer. Prices for plants start at $10 and go up from there.
“It’s an eclectic shop that we want to be accessible and comfortable,’’ she said. “We’ll have a water and coffee station. We want people to take their time and look around.”
The art on the front of the shop is by John Coleman, with the Create N Sip Studio, 223 W. Third St. This is a place where you can paint and sip wine with friends or co-workers.
Miller is opening the shop with her business partner, Brian Cole. They also operate the Beast and Barrel restaurant in the storefront that is south of Plant Parenthood.
Hours for Plant Parenthood are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For details, contact plantparenthood417@gmail.com.
Relocation
The Kings Emporium, a variety retail store and smoke shop, has relocated from a storefront at 516 N. Main St. to 409 S. Main St. This is the former Model Clothing Co. building.
The shop, which opened earlier this week, features “a little bit of everything,” according to a spokeswoman who manages the store.
“We have all kinds of kids’ and men’s and women’s clothing from designer sweats to T-shirts,” she said. “We have women’s purses, shoes and underwear.”
The shop also offers novelty gifts, records, books, candles and incense, jewelry, perfumes and cologne, and beauty and hair products.
She said the downtown location is seeing significantly more foot traffic than the North Main Street location. “This is a lot better location for what we offer. We are happy to be here,” she said.
The shop is owned by Frederick Byrd and Reginald Johnson.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
On track
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at the northeast corner of 36th Street and Range Line Road is on track for a March 30 opening, according to Rick Starkweather, the local Chick-fil-A operator.
The new Chick-fil-A will be the third in Joplin when you include the Northpark Mall location.
Starkweather said the restaurant has not encountered any difficulties in filling positions.
