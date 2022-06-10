You have to hand it to the folks at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
They know how to do an opening. They should. This is store No. 739.
Raising Cane’s, 1237 S. Range Line Road, opened on Tuesday after a soft opening the day before for guests. I was on hand for the soft opening. What impressed me was how organized the traffic flow was for both dine-in and drive-thru customers. Joplin police directed traffic inside and outside of the restaurant. The two drive-thru lanes were expanded to add a third so that lines of traffic outside of the restaurant were kept to a minimum.
Inside was a totally different story. The pop music was too loud. With three mirror balls on the dining room ceiling, I thought I was in a disco. Employees were yelling over each other and running around like crazy. I expected them to break out in a flash dance at any moment. I had to lean forward and talk in a very loud voice to the clerk behind the counter for her to hear me. She had to do the same. It was complete chaos, but still organized. It brought back a flood of memories from the time when I was a short-order cook at a hamburger joint on Range Line in the late 1960s. Everything would be going along just hunky-dory and then a tour bus would pull up on the lot. It was all hands on deck.
But as chaotic as the moment seemed, Raising Cane’s clearly understands the importance of making a good first impression and planned accordingly.
Workers from across the country who have experience with openings were brought to Joplin. I talked to a young man from Manhattan, Kansas, who told me that the company paid for his mileage to travel to and from Joplin, his hotel while he was here for two weeks, his mileage while he was here and his laundry expenses.
Plus, he received money for food. Another fellow I met was from Gulfport, Louisiana. They were from all over. They were part of the NRO ‘New Restaurant Opening’ team who will train those who will eventually take over.
Raising Cane’s was still recruiting employees during the opening in a tent that was set up on the parking lot.
During the soft opening, I ordered a boxed lunch combo. It comes with four chicken fingers, a batch of crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, Cane’s dipping sauce and a drink for about $10. The chicken, which I was told is marinated overnight, was very tender. It was perfect for dipping. I understand the sauce is made from ingredients you might find at home, including mayonnaise, Heinz ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt and ground black pepper.
The restaurant’s mascot is a dog, which was owned by the restaurant’s owner. The original “Cane” and Raising Cane’s namesake was a yellow Lab who loved to be around people. Cane’s picture, wearing sunglasses, can be found outside most Raising Cane’s restaurants. That connection is why the company made a $1,000 donation to the Joplin Humane Society this week and permitted the shelter to showcase a dog for adoption during the opening.
Chloey Hensley, volunteer coordinator at the shelter, said the shelter is grateful for the donation, which will help cover expenses such as medical care and escalating food costs.
Raising Cane’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Extreme makeover
The Waffle House, a hot spot for breakfast on South Range Line Road for nearly four decades, is getting a complete makeover. Everything inside of the restaurant will be new when it reopens in late July or early August.
The Waffle House at 1208 S. Madison St., in Webb City, remains open.
There are no immediate plans to renovate it because it is a much newer property.
Street fair
Third Thursday, which will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday on Main Street in downtown Joplin, will feature local artisans, music, entertainment and food vendors. Join Joplin’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Group as it celebrates the people who make Joplin special.
Third Thursday is a free community event for all ages. For more information or to sign up as a vendor or sponsor, visit www.downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.
