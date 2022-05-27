Somebody is getting ready to serve a lot of chicken tenders.
A cleaning crew was working this week on the inside and outside of the new Raising Cane’s Chicken Tenders restaurant at 1237 S. Range Line Road in preparation for its opening on June 7. That’s if all things go as planned. The public opening will be preceded by a soft opening for invited guests.
The first 100 customers who dine in and order a combo meal will receive a free Raising Cane’s T-shirt on the opening day. Also that day, 20 people who register at the restaurant between 7 and 8 a.m. could be part of the “Lucky 20” who will receive free meals for a year. You must be 13 or older to register. The winners will be drawn at 9 a.m. You must be present to win.
Also on the opening day, a $1,000 check will be presented to the Joplin Humane Society. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the next day, adoptable dogs from the shelter will be featured at the restaurant.
A training team will be brought in next week to help get the restaurant off to a good start. Initially, about 120 full- and part-time employees will work at the restaurant. That number could drop to about 75 or so once the opening has passed.
Jason Cooper, construction manager for Cane’s, said the design of the restaurant is a relatively new prototype that was introduced three years ago. It features indoor and outdoor seating, and two drive-thru lanes for placing orders.
“It’s built for efficiency,” said Cooper. “COVID showed us that it’s 100% essential for us to have drive-thru lanes.”
When the pandemic hit, Cane’s closed its dining rooms to shield its workers from possible infection, but kept its drive-thru lanes open. Business went up for Cane’s during the pandemic “just because of that fact,” Cooper said.
The restaurant is located at the northeast corner of the intersection.
“With a corner lot, this is an ideal site for a Cane’s with multiple entrances,” he said.
Cooper said it appears the restaurant has not had too much difficulty in securing workers with its opening coming so soon after completion of construction. In some parts of the country, restaurant openings are being delayed because of worker shortages.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is a fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers with French fries, coleslaw and Texas toast. The company uses canola oil to cook its chicken tenderloins and fries. It was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey on Aug. 26, 1996. The company now has more than 570 locations. This will be the 19th Raising Cane’s in Missouri.
The name of the restaurant chain comes from Graves’ original dog, Raising Cane, a yellow Labrador.
ArtWalkThe First Thursday ArtWalk, featuring artists and musicians in pop-up venues, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Joplin.
Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., will feature ArtWalk artist/photographer Shawn Riley in the foyer. In the main gallery will be sculpture and paintings by Jon and Judith Fowler. Ceramics by William Jeffrey Jones will be shown in the regional gallery. Paintings by Jim Bray will be displayed in the upstairs gallery.
At the Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Ave., Philip Ledbetter will display his contemporary paintings in the backroom. Also in the backroom is the artisan market with painters Misty White, Deana Markus, Diana Friggle, Lynn Meredith, Al Gritten, Mandy Stanley and Ashley Williams. Music will be by Tough Luck Chuck.
Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., will feature paintings by Scott Leeper. Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., presents plants in a boho atmosphere with artwork from Merlen White, Daria Claiborne, Connie Miller and Brent Skinner, among others.
At Club 609, 609 S. Main St., will be paintings by Tom Edwards. Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will have works by Ann Leach, Linda Teeter and Kristin Girard. Music will be by Caleb Miller. Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography, 411 S. Main St., will show photos of their international travels.
