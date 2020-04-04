As of Wednesday, when this column was written, there were no local or state stay-at-home orders in place. I don't know how you feel about this, but I really don't need an order to know when it's best to stay home. I have been doing more of that — staying home — with each passing week. I am now down to one day out per week, if that.
It's to the point where I am having extended phone conversations with friends about their outings away from home. What else have you got to do?
The questions are unlimited. "How was it out there? Really? Don't hold back; I want the brutal truth. Did you see anyone you know? How could you recognize them if everyone is wearing a mask?''
I went out on Wednesday looking for column material and to do a little shopping. My first objective was The Pie Safe, 2129 S. Main St. In the previous week, I could have placed an order for carryout at a pop-up tent. The Pie Safe has temporarily closed. I should have ordered a chicken pot pie last week when I could.
Going north on Main Street, I passed by the Conoco station at 20th Street. Fuel was selling for $1.09 per gallon. The place was packed with motorists.
The Main Street businesses with drive-thru windows were seeing some traffic. Others were doing curbside pickup. Many places were closed. The downtown area was quieter than a Sunday afternoon. But there was one bright spot: Downtown Burgers, 212 Main St. I dropped in for a cheeseburger, fries and medium drink to go for about $6.50. Delicious fries, by the way.
I headed up to Airport Drive and cut over to Madison Street in Webb City. Work to prepare the foundation for a new Domino's restaurant is progressing at the northwest corner of Seventh and Madison streets. It will be south of the Dollar Tree and the new Dairy Queen. Traffic on Madison is especially strong around the restaurants with drive-thru windows and curbside pickup.
The journey from there to Northpark Mall was uneventful. The mall is like a ghost town. The parking lots are empty. The movie theater is closed. I noticed that you could order carryout pizza from Chuck E. Cheese. You can get a large cheese pizza for $4.99.
Farther south on Range Line, the king of takeout, Chick-fil-A, looks to be keeping half of Joplin fed with its multiple drive-thru lanes. The lanes are packed with customers. Farther south were my primary destinations for the day: Sutherlands and Food 4 Less.
At Sutherlands, I was looking for plants and seeds for my garden. While there, I saw customers wearing vinyl gloves and face masks. Earlier that morning, I heard reports on television that it might not be a bad idea to wear them now when you go out. Apparently, those early reports about the virus not being able to float in the air were wrong. You can contract the virus through inhalation or talking with someone who has no symptoms. That helps explain why it's so contagious.
Research also is showing that people who wear masks are more cognizant about "not" touching their face than those who don't. It would have been helpful to have known these things earlier. It makes you wonder what else we are not being told. You just don't want to take face masks and gloves away from the people who really need them, such as doctors and nurses.
Some were suggesting that wearing a bandana might help. So now I'm going to be sporting a bandana with shaggy, uncut hair because I haven't seen my barber in a while. All I need now is a black T-shirt, some bell-bottom jeans and Dingo boots and I'll be back in the ’60s again.
When I paid for my plants at the counter, Sutherlands had taped the outline of an orange rectangle around its cash registers to show how far people should keep their distance from each other. It worked. People took turns walking up to the counter. At the counter, the cashier was wearing a face mask and gloves. I really appreciated that.
At Food 4 Less, I found that things are continuing to get back to normal. The store was hammered by hoarders about two weeks ago. People, for the most part, were keeping their distance. Again, I see more customers wearing masks and gloves while they shop. One of the nice things about Food 4 Less is that it has wide aisles for social distancing. The store has helped by removing obstacles from those aisles. At the checkout counter, most cashiers were wearing gloves and masks. Glad to see that.
There you have it. An account of my day out last week. I'll be talking about it for days.
Census update
National Census Day was April 1. Currently, 37.8% of Joplin residents have responded. That compares with 36.6% in Missouri and 34.7% nationwide. So we are doing pretty good with the census, but some are doing better. Iowa has a response rate of 40.8%. I have been told these few percentage points could mean millions in federal funding.
I also have been told that Joplin is at a crossroads in terms of its population. I have been told that when Joplin's population reaches 60,000, we will appear on the radar screens of companies that would not otherwise look at Joplin. Let's hope our new population total is closer to 60,000 than it is to 50,150, the count from 2010. Let's also hope that the thousands of people who were displaced by the 2011 tornado have stayed close to home in nearby communities.
It only takes a few minutes to complete the census. What else have you got to do?
