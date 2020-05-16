We all have had those moments when we realize a decision we made months ago was, in retrospect, the best possible decision we could have made.
This is what has happened to the Golden Corral restaurant at 2415 S. Range Line Road. Last fall, management was given three options in terms of the remodeling that Golden Corral restaurants are expected to complete every seven years. The decision was made to shift away from Golden Corral's traditional buffet business model to one that resembles more of an upscale cafeteria.
When the coronavirus pandemic was closing restaurants earlier this year, Golden Corral gave itself a complete makeover, both inside and out. New carpet, fixtures, paint and signage were created. The look now is much brighter, cleaner and certainly more appealing.
When I heard last week that Golden Corral had reopened, I was mystified as to how it would operate a buffet in the midst of a pandemic. I did not know that the restaurant had changed its business model when I walked through the front doors for lunch. Was I surprised. Some things were the same, but for the most part, it was like visiting a new restaurant for the first time.
It took a minute for me to be seated because there are half as many seats now, but it was worth the wait. The restaurant has designated entrance and exits points for sections of the cafeteria. I entered the salad section through the exit. Duh. But the employee behind the counter took it in stride and walked with me to the beginning of the section, filling my salad plate as we went along. Fortunately, no one was coming the other way through the correct entrance.
This is what I came to Golden Corral for — a fresh salad. I got a spoonful of the seafood salad and some leaf lettuce with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles and some little chunks of ham on top. I could not have put this plate together better if I had done it myself. For weeks now, I have supported my home cooking with fast-food orders. Salads are generally not available on those menus. That's why this salad was so special. It was the freshest salad I had had in weeks.
Servers in another section of the cafeteria filled a plate with some corn, Brussels sprouts, a fried chicken leg, and some fried fish and clams. I topped off my lunch with bread pudding and a sliver of strawberry cheesecake for dessert. What a wonderful meal for $8.39, not including tax but including a senior discount.
It should be noted that Golden Corral is going the extra mile when it comes to intensive cleaning. Everything was disinfected at my table before I was seated. In the old buffet days, you would pick your fork, knife and spoon from individual containers that anyone could touch. The same was true for your plates. Now, each customer gets an individually wrapped set of silverware. The plates are managed by the servers.
I must confess to you now that I have always had a cleanliness issue with buffets. I can't tell you the number of times I have seen unsupervised children walking through a buffet line touching food that they don't put on their plate or have stood next to someone who sneezes all over the salad dressings. I much prefer a cafeteria to that. It also reminds me of the old times when I was a boy going to Robert's Cafeteria in downtown Joplin. It was fun to pick out what you wanted to eat. I would enjoy that experience later in life at the former Wyatt's Cafeteria that existed at 32nd Street and Range Line. Remember that place? If I could get Golden Corral to serve the eggplant dressing served at Wyatt's, I would be in food heaven.
I spoke with Ben Taylor, general manager, who told me that some things have changed. The chocolate fountain is gone. You can still get hand-dipped ice cream, but the self-serve machine has been shut down. He said there has been one problem with the reopening: There's a shortage of eggs. Go figure.
A grand reopening is slated for mid-June. Welcome back, Golden Corral.
In case you missed it, construction of the new Aldi grocery store at 2630 S. McClelland Blvd. is underway. The city issued a building permit in the amount of $2.25 million for this project on March 10.
Let's hope the company is building the biggest version of an Aldi store that is possible. Aldi often features imported products that you can't find anywhere else. I want more of that.
