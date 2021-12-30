It opened with little fanfare Dec. 20, but it already is having an impact on how motorists will view the area around 10th and Main streets.
You cannot help but notice the sweeping roofline and the functional simplicity of the new Midwestern Built Gym at 121 E. 10th St. It’s striking. Here’s an example of modern design finding a niche in one of the oldest parts of Joplin. Let me put it another way — one of the ugliest spaces in downtown Joplin has been recaptured and put to good use.
The fact that it’s a community gym makes it even better. It sends a subtle signal to visitors of the downtown that physical fitness is important in this community. The design of the building lends itself to that. On the sunny south side, an open area, but under a roof, has been created for events and outdoor fitness. You will be able to see people exercising in that space from a vehicle at 10th and Main streets. What a powerful tool for advertising.
Jason Ansley, a partner in this venture with Bart Paden and Matt Johnson, told me the original design called for the construction of a mezzanine in the outdoor fitness area. But as the project advanced, a new vision emerged.
“We wanted something with a unique design for downtown Joplin,” Ansley said. “The events area is not finished yet. The openings into the gym that are now covered with plywood will be glass garage doors.”
Supply chain problems have delayed the arrival of the doors until Jan. 18. That, in turn, has pushed back the grand opening until Friday, Feb. 25.
“We’re going to have food trucks and competition-style events,” he said. “The grand opening is going to be a big party.”
I got a look inside of the 16,500-square-foot gym, which was designed by CGA Architects and constructed by R.E. Smith, both of Joplin, when it opened. The gym is spacious with a high ceiling and loaded with all kinds of exercise equipment. It also has a sauna for members to use.
In addition, the gym is home to Midwestern Built Health.
“We have a chiropractor, Chris Banks, a physical therapist, Jennifer Banks, and nutritionist Aimee Dempsey. Our objective is to keep people moving,” Ansley said.
The gym replaces the Midwestern Built gym that operated in the former bus depot at 217 W. Second St.
The Midwestern Built property is a half-block wide. It stretches from Ninth Street to 10th Street on the west side of Virginia Avenue. It was the site of an industrial laundry for decades. The property was acquired by the city as a possible site for a new U.S. post office to replace the one at First and Main streets. That did not happen. When the city placed the property on the market a couple of years ago, it was purchased by Midwestern. The gym occupies most of the property, but not all of it. The northernmost portion is being reserved for a future project.
The gym has returned to its pre-pandemic enrollment, Ansley said, noting that being physically fit is a strong defense against any contagion that is circulating.
Midwestern operates a gym in Carthage and a new facility in Bentonville, Arkansas. The group also operates Midwestern, a web development company at 713 S. Main St. That property was recently updated with a complete makeover.
There has been some discussion among the stakeholders about extending the city’s lighting and sidewalk improvements that stopped at Eighth and Main streets to include the 800 and 900 blocks of Main, and maybe as far south as the Gryphon Building. We can only hope that some money for this kind of work will be available through the federal infrastructure bill that was recently signed into law.
The year ahead
There are three South Range Line Road properties that could see redevelopment this year.
Two of them are close together in the 2100 block. One of them is the former Pizza by Stout property. The other is the former Taco Hut property across the road. Both were among the 25 Joplin restaurants that were destroyed by the tornado in 2011. The third property is the former Paint Stallion property at the southeast corner of 32nd Street.
Different parties are taking the necessary steps right now to redevelop these properties.
Someone mentioned to me the other day that they thought Joplin was going through a renaissance. I laughed at the notion. When I think in terms of a renaissance, I think of places like Bentonville, Arkansas, where new construction is everywhere you look. But the more I thought about what is happening with redevelopment across Joplin, the more credible the observation became. In fact, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years ever for openings that will have profound effects on our future.
Also in the year ahead, a new leader of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will be named. Let’s hope this person can seize this momentum and help take Joplin to a new level. The stage is set for that.
