Based on what had already been done to the building’s Main Street exterior, I knew before I went through the front door that the interior would probably be no less impressive. I was not disappointed.
Clevenger Financial has relocated from a house in the 2900 block of South Main Street to its new office at 216 S. Main St.
Lane Clevenger, a certified financial adviser, and his wife, Abbey, who operates Beljoy, a jewelry business, have taken one of the oldest buildings in downtown Joplin and transformed it into a modern office building.
I was given a tour last Wednesday. The first floor with its exposed brick walls will be home to Clevenger Financial. It has offices and multiple rooms for small and large meetings. The second floor, which has its own Main Street entrance, will be occupied by Beljoy. An open house is in the works for mid-March.
If you are interested in downtown architecture and want to see an impressive example of historic restoration, you should check this place out during the open house.
The Main Street side of the building features a traditional storefront design in black. The second floor features new period-correct windows that bring attention to the building’s fancy brickwork.
Years ago, a historic marker was placed near the entrance to this building that said it was the “Oldest Business in West Joplin.”
Clevenger has confirmed that the building dates back to 1877. Two pieces of steel near the entrance carry the stamps of Joplin Foundry, dated 1877. That’s four years after Joplin’s founding. If only those brick walls could talk — what a story they could tell.
Clevenger served on the board of the Downtown Joplin Alliance for seven years in the late 2000s.
“That’s when I became smitten with the downtown,” he said. “When this property became available, we jumped on it.”
This building is located north of the Frosted Cakerie and Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters storefront, which also has been updated. The office property at 2920 S. Main St. will be available for lease.
Opening soon
Downtown Joplin will be a little greener in mid-March, and it has nothing to do with the arrival of spring, which thankfully is right around the corner.
A new business, Plant Parenthood, is opening in what was a vacant storefront at 528 N. Main St. Suzanne Miller, co-owner with Brian Cole of Beast & Barrel located next door at 530 S. Main St., said the shop will specialize in house plants, and will feature plants and plant-related merchandise, including macrame, that have been produced locally.
“We want people to put their stuff out there,” she said. “That includes people in the arts.”
If you have something that might fit into Miller’s vision for the shop, send her an email at plantparenthood417@gmail.com. If all goes as planned, she hopes to open the shop sometime in mid-March.
If you have not visited Beast & Barrel of late, the menu has been updated with some new pasta dishes and new appetizers. This weekend’s specialties will be offered on Monday, Valentine’s Day. Beef Wellington is on the menu.
Making a reservation for Valentine’s Day is recommended no matter where you go.
With the delta variant now gone and the omicron variant in apparent retreat, something tells me this could be an especially busy weekend for local restaurants. We might be celebrating more than just light at the end of the tunnel.
New home
The Buckle, a longtime fashion fixture at Northpark Mall, has reopened in its new store in the former Dress Barn storefront in North Point Crossing. The store is located between Kohl’s and Kirkland’s Home.
I visited the Buckle before the move. The store was full of merchandise. It was so full you had to step out of the way if you had to pass someone in an aisle. You could hardly maneuver. When I visited the new storefront last Tuesday, all of that merchandise had been spread out in a much larger store with a lot more wall space for clothing and accessory displays. You can see the merchandise now.
When I visited, the store was busy with customers. You know, there’s something to be said for convenience when it comes to retail shopping at the Buckle. Your parking space is just a few steps away from the front door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.