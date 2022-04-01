While the construction of the new arts center and courthouse in downtown Joplin has been garnering headlines, another major downtown project has been quietly advancing.
The second rescue of the Frisco Building, 601 S. Main St., is nearing completion after two years of extensive and costly renovation. It is being transformed from low-income senior housing into high-end apartments by Dr. Michael Joseph, a local doctor and businessman.
When Joseph purchased the Frisco Station Apartments in 2018, the building appeared to be in good shape. It was not. Joseph contends the building had fallen into an extremely dire condition. The roof failed, creating leaks that damaged all eight floors of the building. The top floor, where the worst damage occurred, was uninhabitable.
“This project was way more than I thought it would be,” Joseph said. “About a thousand times more.”
Originally built as Joplin’s first multistory office building and train station by the Frisco Railroad in 1913, the building was spared contemplated demolition in the 1990s when it was redeveloped in 2002 as low-income housing for senior citizens. It provided 56 apartments for seniors.
The transformation of the building into the Frisco Apartments by Joseph has likely saved this downtown landmark from the wrecking ball a second time.
The building was approaching the point of no return.
The contractor, Charlie Kuehn, with Four State Homes in Joplin, is upgrading the building from the roof to the basement.
Work to complete the renovation has been delayed several months because of supply chain issues. Expect leasing of the apartments to begin in June.
Why is this project important? It not only preserves a historic building that was pivotal in Joplin’s development, but it also will bring people with disposable income to the heart of downtown Joplin.
Easter visitor
In case you missed this opportunity to create a family photo, here’s a reminder: The Easter Bunny is back near the J.C. Penney store at Northpark Mall through Saturday, April 16.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Online reservations are encouraged. You can select a date and time, and purchase your photo package.
Pet photos with the Easter Bunny will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.
Northpark Mall will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.
Artwalk
This month’s First Thursday ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in seven downtown Joplin venues.
At Club 609, 609 S. Main St., a collective of 19 artists of the Local Color Art Gallery will be showing “Signs of Spring” paintings in watercolor, acrylics and oil. At B&B Beastro, 530 S. Main St., painter Merlen White will talk about her art. Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St,. will feature works by White, Brent Skinner and Connie Miller, who will talk about her work.
At Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., Danette Belote will display her painting styles. There also will be artwork by Linda Teeter, Helen Kunze and Kristin Girard.
At 411 S. Main St., Ron Erwin & Thao Nguyen Photography will show photos from their international travels.
In the backroom of Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Ave., John Baker will have a display of his photos. The artisan market will feature Brittney Spradling, Al Gritten, Deana Markus, Diana Friggle, Jared Cox, Mandy Stanley, Ashley Williams and Shawn Riley. Music will be by Vagabond Grove.
At Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., a ranger from George Washington Carver National Monument will be in the foyer to discuss Art in the Park on April 23. In the main gallery is a showing of photographs juried into the national 2022 PhotoSpiva competition.
The regional gallery will feature the 24th annual Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. In the upstairs gallery, local photographers will present “Through the Lens” with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The ArtWalk, now in its 15th season, is sponsored by Fox Farm Whole Foods.
