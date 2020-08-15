When I saw that Sam's Southern Eatery was opening at a second location in Joplin, I jumped at the chance to try its food because I had already heard favorable reviews about it.
The new Sam's Southern Eatery is opening in Oakland Plaza at the northeast corner of Zora Street and Range Line Road in a storefront that housed a barbecue restaurant. Unfortunately, when I visited the restaurant on Tuesday, it was not quite ready to open. I was disappointed, but I was not going to be deterred.
I went to Joplin's first Sam's Southern Eatery at 1218 W. Seventh St. This place was the former New Day Cafe. Before that, it was Bill's Drive-In. I had heard favorable reviews about Sam's, which is known as the "Home of the Jumbo Shrimp.'' I was told that the portions were large and that their prices were reasonable. But just how jumbo are their jumbo shrimp?
There's a lot on the menu at Sam's Southern Eatery. The choices include catfish, crawfish, shrimp, chicken, burgers, po' boys, livers, gizzards, oysters, gumbo, crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, red beans and rice, and homemade coleslaw. You can have your entree fried or grilled.
I went with six pieces of fried shrimp and two pieces of fried catfish, with a side of French fries and green beans for $10.99. I also ordered some gizzards. If they are done right, they can be quite tasty. I am very particular about coleslaw. They gave me a sample to try, and it was pretty good.
When my order was brought to my table, I was stunned by the volume of food. What I ordered could easily feed three, maybe four people. The gizzards were crisp but not overcooked. The fish was cooked to perfection and went well with the homemade tartar sauce. The shrimp were definitely jumbo.
That reminds me of one of my favorite shrimp stories. Years ago, there was a restaurant at the southeast corner of Seventh Street and Maiden Lane called Keller's. We went there at least once a month as a family as I was growing up. That's where I had my first fried shrimp with cocktail sauce as a youngster. It was delicious.
When I was teenager, my parents decided to load up the Oldsmobile station wagon for a road trip to New Orleans. My mother and I were so excited about going to a place where they really knew how to prepare shrimp. We ordered the shrimp at a couple of fancy restaurants.
We were so disappointed. We got bigger shrimp at a better value in Joplin than we did in New Orleans. We had a good laugh about that for years.
The server at Sam's Southern Eatery told me the second location for the franchise in Oakland Plaza will open in about two weeks or so. I plan to visit that location when it opens to try the shrimp and fish grilled instead of fried.
Sam's Southern Eatery started in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2008. The company developed a new franchise model and now has 80 locations in 13 states.
New digs
If you missed it, you need to check this out. Lennon's, a boutique that specializes in women's clothing and accessories, has relocated from 2722 S. Main St. to a historic building at 124 S. Joplin Ave.
Kirsten Anderson and her family have purchased a building that was a former warehouse and possibly a Cadillac dealership.
"This building is 100 years old this year,'' Anderson said. "We have three times the space we had before.''
The boutique, which offers easy access parking, occupies the southern lower floor of the building. There are other spaces in the building that could be developed into storefronts. Anderson said the plan is to create loft apartments on the second floor.
Lennon's is having its semiannual sales event this month. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This boutique is an excellent example of how to breathe new life into an old building. The place looks sharp.
More on Pier 1 Imports
It appears that the new owners of Pier 1 Imports will launch a new e-commerce business under the brand’s name later this month.
The sale of Pier 1 Imports, announced earlier in July, was approved in bankruptcy court to Retail Ecommerce Ventures. The investors paid $31 million, according to published reports.
The home furnishings retailer, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is still holding going-out-of-business sales at hundreds of its stores, including the one at 410 N. Range Line Road. A clerk there told me a while back that the sale would probably continue into September.
