A lot of merchandise has been sold, but a lot remains to be liquidated at the Sears store in Northpark Mall before it closes on Feb. 16.
Shoppers can find substantial markdowns right now on clothing, shoes, appliances, exercise equipment, holiday decor and tools. I visited the store last week, and the place was hopping with shoppers looking for good deals.
Those discounts will likely increase over the next few weeks to clear out what remains before the closing deadline. If you're looking for deals, it would not be a bad idea to drop by the store from time to time as the closeout continues. I've identified some bargains that I will be watching with the hope they will become even better bargains in a couple of weeks.
The closure of the Sears store should not come as a surprise to anyone, and don't be surprised if other big-box retailers close this year in the Joplin market. Sears has been teetering on the edge for some time, and it's sad that Joplin is losing a retail giant that has existed here for nearly 90 years. But as Americans continue to make more and more purchases online, the ''retail apocalypse,'' as some are describing it, will continue.
How serious is this trend? In 2008, the only full calendar year in the Great Recession, store closures totaled 6,163, according to Coresight Research, which tracks store closures across the United States. Coresight projected that as many as 9,300 stores closed by the end of 2019.
Formerly known as Sears Roebuck and Co., Sears started in 1820 as a mail order company before expanding into the department store industry. At one time, Sears operated more than 2,200 department store locations that produced more than $22 billion in annual revenue. It now has 182 stores left.
Like most Sears stores across the country, the Sears store in Joplin is owned by the company. It is not owned by Northpark Mall. In bankruptcy court, Sears said it expects to raise $650 million from the sale of its real estate holdings this year.
But who is in the market for a big box with approximately 159,000 square feet of space, which is the average size of a Sears store? How about a full-service grocery store with a deli?
You think I jest. Unlike retail, the grocery market is going full tilt. Imagine going to the mall and picking up some new Calvin Klein underwear and a gallon of milk.
New home
ReeceNichols, one of the largest real estate companies in Missouri and Kansas, has relocated and expanded its branch office in Joplin.
ReeceNichols has relocated from 2639 E. 32nd St. to the Bel-Aire Shopping Center at 20th Street and Range Line Road. The business has occupied a storefront that formerly housed Anytime Fitness.
ReeceNichols Real Estate has opened a commercial real estate division in Joplin. Ron Tappan will serve as managing broker of commercial real estate in Joplin. The division has two agents in Joplin, David Glenn and Luke Gibson, who both worked most recently at Keller Williams Realty. Glenn has 47 years of experience in the business as both a commercial builder and an agent.
“With tremendously experienced commercial agents on board, Reece Commercial in Joplin is poised to become the top commercial real estate company in the Four-State Area,” said Allen Hall, managing broker of ReeceNichols Joplin, in a recent statement. “We’re extremely proud to have the Glenn Group Commercial Division in Joplin.”
ReeceNichols has a remarkable history, one with ties to the region dating to 1905 with the formation of J.C. Nichols Real Estate and again in 1987 with the creation of the J.D. Reece Co. In 2001, these companies joined forces. In 2018, ReeceNichols merged with Carol Jones Realtors of southern Missouri.
Of note, the Bel-Aire Shopping Center was reconstructed after the 2011 tornado. It now is approaching full occupancy.
