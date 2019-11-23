Some holiday tenants have returned and some new stores have opened this month at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
Distressed & Co., which specializes in vintage and country-style furniture, has opened in a storefront across from Christopher and Banks. This store, which also offers handcrafted gifts and decor, recently moved to the mall from a storefront at 911 S. Main St. The owner, Stephen Sullinger, got his start with distressed furniture by opening a booth in Arkansas. Things have taken off from there.
Neutrals Apparel opened on Friday in a pop-up shop in the central part of the mall. Look for some opening specials and discounts this week.
Brooke Guidie, a young entrepreneur from Carthage, opened her apparel business as an online retailer in June. That success has led to her first brick-and-mortar store in the mall. Guidie said Neutrals Apparel will operate in the pop-up shop through the end of December. It will then move to a new home in the mall for all of 2020.
The shop offers women’s apparel, accessories and shoes. “This is neutral clothing in neutral colors. We think beauty is in simplicity,’’ she said.
Returning to the mall are two holiday favorites. The Hickory Farms booth is back with assorted cheeses, beef sticks, turkey sausage, dips and crackers for gifts and holiday parties. Go Calendar! Go Games! is back with 2020 calendars, stuffed animals, games and toys.
Also back is Santa, who arrived at the mall on Saturday. Santa will be available through Dec. 24. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visits are free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase.
Pet photo nights are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 17.
Window decorating contest
With Christmas just 31 days away, downtown Joplin businesses are gearing up for another shopping season by hanging up the lights and the holiday decorations.
If you like what you see downtown, you can be a judge of that seasonal spirit by participating in a window decorating competition hosted by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Voting begins Monday evening with the downtown lighting celebration in Spiva Park, 602 S. Main St. You can pick up a ballot for the contest at Spiva Park. Ballots also are available on the Facebook page of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
The contest has three categories — most lights, most humorous and most festive. Trophies will be awarded to the winners on Dec. 19 at City Hall.
The ballots also serve as a “passport” and can be stamped by downtown restaurants and the shops you visit. Some of these will be open late Monday for shopping and dining. Main Street will be closed from Second Street to Seventh Street for the event. After your passport is completed, it can be turned in at City Hall. A prize is being offered through the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Office space for lease
If you are looking for a modern office space in an old downtown building, the second floor of the Miles Block building, 112 S. Main St., is now available for lease after an extensive remodeling project.
About 6,000 square feet of space is available, and it can be divided. That translates into about a dozen office spaces. Lease information is available from Scott Shultz at 417-592-5085.
The lower floor of the building, the former J.B.’s Piano Bar, will be home to the Chaos Brewery, which is under construction.
