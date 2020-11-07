Some big changes are coming to South Range Line Road. That's what happens when several pieces of property change hands.
Joe Burtrum, who is known as "Little Joe,'' told me he decided to unload some of the property he owns now that he is in his 70s. All told, he has recently put into new hands six pieces of property that involve about 23 acres located on both sides of Range Line from East 44th Street to East 53rd Street.
These properties include the former Pat's Truck Stop, Henson Oil Co., the former satellite office of the Newton County Sheriff's Department, the original Sandstone Gardens and the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center. He and his mother, Norma, who is doing well at 95, still own property along the strip.
Burtrum said he is not sure what the new owners of these properties are planning to do with them. The truck stop at 44th and Range Line is being demolished. He said he was told that the new owner has been associated with the development of grocery stores. Saturday's Barbecue, which operated on the parking lot of the truck stop, is gone. It apparently has become a mobile barbecue. Across the street, the new owner of the former Sandstone Gardens property is clearing away the overgrowth.
There was a big sale at the convention center on Oct. 1-2. Virtually everything inside was sold. Burtrum said the venue was booked with business up until the end. He said he does not know what the new owner plans to do with the property.
"We had tons of events there, but he has sold everything off,'' he said. "I am not sure it is going to be a convention center in the future.''
The Burtrums still own the former Burtrum Bros. Motor Co. property at 4800 S. Range Line. Burtrum's father, "High Dollar" Joe Burtrum, purchased the property, the former Tivoli Courts and Gardens, in the early 1950s. Tivoli Gardens was the winter home of the Tivoli Circus, which had a circuit of stops in small towns across the upper Midwest and into Canada.
It is now home to a collection of vintage vehicles from the 1950s and earlier, a legacy left by his father, a leading used car salesman in Joplin who was known for his promotional skills. At one time, virtually every radio station in the Joplin market featured ads by Burtrum. Burtrum's father also had a car lot at 1610 E. Seventh St. When R&S Chevrolet moved out of downtown Joplin, Burtrum sold his car lot so that R&S could expand. That car lot is now the home of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on East Seventh St.
At one time, Burtrum had hundreds of classic and vintage cars at 4800 S. Range Line. A few years back, he sold several hundred of them to a buyer who cherry-picked the best and sent the rest to a crusher.
Burtrum said he became sick to his stomach when he learned what had happened to them. He is still holding on to about 75 to 100 vehicles.
He recently sold some station wagons from the 1950s, which are becoming increasingly hard to find. They are being restored. He wants his vehicles to find good homes. If you're interested in learning more about what he has, you can call him at 417-623-4600.
He recently rediscovered a vehicle that has been in storage for decades. It's a 1980 Silverado pickup. If my recollection is correct, I think he told me it has 128 miles on it. He bought it as a gift for his uncle, Jack Lawton Webb. Webb did not like the color of the truck.
It has been in storage ever since. In collector-car circles, this is what you call "a barn find.'' He has consulted with the folks at Hemmings (auto) Auctions about what he should do with it. They told him to do nothing. The new owner will want it exactly as it is so that its originality can be preserved.
As the new owners of these properties make their intentions known, I will update this space with the details.
Mall bankruptcy
Word that the parent company of Northpark Mall, CBL Properties, was in financial trouble and preparing for bankruptcy was first reported by Bloomberg News in July. CBL had previously warned investors it was in trouble because tenants weren't paying their rent. The rents were too low to cover more than $3 billion in debt.
CBL, as expected, filed for bankruptcy last week. The company's malls, victims of increasing online sales and dwindling foot traffic because of COVID-19, are expected to stay open during the court process.
The chief executive officer of CBL, Stephen Lebovitz, issued a statement last week that the company is positioning itself for future success. In the meantime, he said it's business as usual at CBL Properties. The company, he said, will continue to own and operate a portfolio of market-dominant shopping centers with "a vision to transform our properties from traditional enclosed malls to suburban town centers.''
He said CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has a significant cash position, which along with its net cash flow, provides sufficient liquidity to run the business.
"We will continue to meet our ongoing financial obligations,'' he said.
Analysts years ago predicted a shakeout in malls serving markets like Joplin, which dominate CBL’s roster of more than 100 properties in 26 states. The company has been unable to counter the loss of stores such as Sears. Malls were under stress well before the pandemic because consumers were increasingly buying online.
