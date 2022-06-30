A Starbucks employee in Joplin told me that a new store is being constructed at the southwest corner of 14th and Madison streets. Range Line Road becomes Madison in Webb City. The coffee shop, as I recall, once had a storefront in the former Price Cutter grocery store in Webb City.
Starbucks will have four storefronts in the Joplin-Webb City market.
The others are at 3324 S. Range Line; 323 S. Range Line, and 3151 E. Seventh St.
Starbucks is expanding at a time when it is facing serious local competition from other coffee chains, like 7 Brew Coffee and Scooter’s, and from a whole bunch of independents, including ZINC Coffee, Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters, Beaten Path Coffee, Joplin Avenue Coffee and the Coffee Shop at Joplin Greenhouse, to name just a few.
The United States has seen 2.4% growth in the number of coffee shops in each of the last five years. According to the latest count, there are 65,410 coffee shops nationwide. All of this growth is coming at a time when 70% of U.S. coffee drinkers prefer to make their two to three cups of coffee each day at home.
To show you how dominant Starbucks has become, Starbucks customers will purchase about 17% of the single coffees served this year in the United States.
Expect an opening in October if all goes as planned.
New owners
Joplin’s Roller City Skate and Play is under new ownership. Journey and Austin Ottaway, of Wichita, Kansas, recently purchased the roller skating center from Rick and Lenora Carson. It will now be called Roller City Entertainment, featuring roller skating, laser tag, an indoor playground and arcade. The Ottaways manage Carousel, a roller skating center in Wichita.
“Family entertainment is my passion,” said Journey Ottaway. “There is no better feeling than being able to create an environment that is fun and safe for families to come together and spend quality time.”
Since purchasing the facility, the Ottaways have updated the music software so that all families will hear fun and appropriate music at each visit. Other changes include repairing and updating the rental skates, as well as increasing open hours. Over the next year, the Ottaways will expand and update the arcade, and update the interior paint and design.
They also will start partnerships with local schools for fun nights and fundraisers.
“Last year in Wichita, we were able to help raise over $40,000 for local schools and look forward to setting similar goals here in Joplin,” said Austin Ottaway.
Roller City is open from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday all summer. Admission prices start at $5. Visit rollercity.com for hours, prices and tickets.
Pizza Ranch update
The new Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade, 3223 E. 20th St., was set to open this week. The opening day is now Monday, July 11.
Pizza Ranch, located just east of Byrider Joplin, is a family-friendly buffet restaurant, offering pizza, chicken and a salad bar.
First Thursday ArtWalk
The ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in several downtown Joplin venues.
Participants will have an opportunity to meet some of the artists during receptions.
Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., will feature contemporary landscape paintings by Justin Kidston.
The Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., will show Scott Leeper’s contemporary paintings. The backroom will feature works by Ashley Williams, Mandy Stanley, Lynn Meredith, Misty White, Rachel Cabral, Jared Cox, Albert Greitens and Brandon Moffet. Music will be by Tough Love Chuck.
Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., presents artwork by Marta Churchwell, Merlen White, Daria Claiborne, Connie Miller and Brent Skinner.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St. will feature paintings by Eric Sweet.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography, 411 S. Main St., will show photography of their travels.
Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will show mixed media by Dr. Amber Mintert, an associate professor of art at Missouri Southern State University. Vagabond Grove will perform.
Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., will feature Brooks Elizabeth Billings and Shawn Riley in the foyer. In the main gallery will be works by Jon and Judith Fowler. In the regional gallery will be ceramics by William Jeffrey Jones. The upstairs gallery will show paintings by Gentry Warren.
