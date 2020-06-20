So much has happened in the past week or so that it’s hard for me to get my head around it.
On June 9, I drove to Overland Park, Kansas, where my sons live, and then on to Boulder, Colorado, where my niece lives. From there, my vacation took me to Nambé, Los Alamos and Santa Fe in New Mexico. When I left Joplin, things on the COVID-19 front were stable. When I returned to Joplin last Sunday, it was obvious that our local situation had destabilized and might be on the brink of spiraling out of control. The virus appears to be getting the upper hand.
So what happened? I wish I could answer that question. My gut tells me that when the rules were loosened, people assumed they could go about their lives unhindered by face masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. If that is true, they missed the most important part of the message. You can go about your lives under the loosened rules if you wear face masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash your hands. If you don’t, you will eventually come into contact with this virus. It’s inevitable. Your behavior decides your fate and possibly the fate of others.
Let me tell you what I experienced on my trip. In Overland Park, a majority of the people I observed were wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. Right now, research is showing that 50% of Americans are wearing face masks. In Boulder, the participation rate was nearly 90%. Even the homeless were wearing face masks. You could not enter a restaurant or business without a face mask. If you did not have one, they provided one to you.
In Los Alamos and Santa Fe, the participation rate was nearly 100%. I walked the entire length of the Canyon Road Arts District in Santa Fe, visiting dozens of galleries. I don’t think I saw a single person without a mask. In Los Alamos, we had dinner at a restaurant where the only table decoration was a bottle of hand sanitizer. There was an interesting moment in the Atomic City. Someone had placed blue face masks on the bronze statues of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, who oversaw the Manhattan Project and the detonation of the first atomic bomb 75 years ago next month. If current predictions hold, the death toll from the coronavirus in this country will surpass the death toll at Hiroshima and Nagasaki sometime in October.
Outside of one New Mexico town, someone had erected a sign that read: “Welcome! Please wear a face mask.’’ The implied meaning for me was: “Don’t be bringing that stuff ‘round here.’’ The people I observed in Colorado and New Mexico were far more serious about COVID-19 than we are. Is it any wonder the infection rates in those states are steady and the rate here is going up?
Upon my return to Joplin, a friend called to check on me. I told her about my trip. Because I had been gallivanting across the country, she told me she could not see me for at least two weeks to make sure I had not contracted the virus. True, I was gallivanting across the country, but I doubt I was exposed to the virus. In fact, I felt safer there than I do here.
Opening soon
The opening of the new Jefferson’s Restaurant in Joplin could be happening soon. The family-friendly restaurant, which features a sports-themed vibe, began interviewing people for full- and part-time jobs two weeks ago. When that happens, the training for the hosts, servers, bartenders and kitchen staff begins shortly thereafter for the opening. The company offered health insurance, dental insurance and discounted meals for those who signed on.
The restaurant, located at 430 Geneva Ave. in North Park Crossing, specializes in wings, burgers and oysters. This site formerly housed Buffalo Wild Wings, which relocated to its own new digs at the southeast corner of 15th Street and Range Line Road.
A company spokeswoman told me there are 29 restaurants in the chain and that Joplin will be the second in Missouri after North Kansas City. She told me most of the restaurants are in the South and that they get their oysters from the Gulf. The oysters that will be served in Joplin will come from the East Coast.
The decision to open the restaurant in Joplin was made well before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Restaurant reopens
East Buffet, possibly the top Asian buffet in the Joplin-Webb City market, reopened on Wednesday in the City Pointe shopping center, 501 S. Madison St.
The servers wear full face coverings. Signs encouraging social distancing have been posted. The plates and silverware are now disposable.
The evening buffet offers virtually all of the menu items that were offered before, including crab legs. Some new items have been included. I dined there on Wednesday. My total bill came to $13.01. It was worth every penny.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
