Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 1530 S. Range Line Road, is no more, but it’s still there under a new name.
The new name is Zip’s Car Wash. The car wash opened under that name on Thursday.
The closing of Tommy’s Express was announced on March 22 in an email news release by the corporate office in Holland, Michigan. The email did not provide an explanation for the closing, which seemed rather odd considering how busy the place appears to be.
The car wash, on its Facebook page, said: “Tommy’s Express of Joplin, MO has closed. That said, we fully intend to return to this market, and when we do, we will welcome all of our beloved guests back with smiling faces. In the meantime, we will miss you dearly. Shine Bright!”
A call placed to the corporate office yielded this comment from a company spokeswoman: “That car wash is no longer part of Tommy’s. We are not able to comment about why.’’
A call placed to the car wash itself provided an explanation. The Joplin car wash and two others in Warrensburg, Missouri, and Shawnee, Kansas, were part of a franchise. The main investors in the franchise sold their interests to a larger company. All three operate under the new name of Zip’s Car Wash.
A spokesman for the Joplin car wash said the prices are the same and that no staffing changes have occurred. The car wash will continue to offer an unlimited package but with a slight variation. A bar code sticker will be placed on your windshield. Under the former system, the vehicle’s license plate was used to identify customers who had purchased an unlimited package.
Flea market closes
The Fancy Flamingo flea market, 5171 N. Main St., recently closed, but many of the market’s 300 booths have relocated to the Junkerville flea market at 1503 W. MacArthur Drive in Webb City.
The Fancy Flamingo was operated by the same person who operates Junkerville, a former Price Cutter grocery store. A Junkerville spokeswoman said the decision was made to close the Fancy Flamingo when its lease expired earlier this year. Junkerville, which opened 1 1/2 years ago, now has about the same number of booths that the Fancy Flamingo had.
Opening date
The Barton’s Home Outlet store, which is under construction in North Point Shopping Center, will have its grand opening June 3-5, according to the store manager.
Barton’s Home Outlet specializes in flooring and home tiles, windows and doors, and bathtubs, showers, toilets, vanities and cabinets. You can also find countertops, sinks and faucets, and moulding there.
At last count, Home Outlet operated 110 locations in 19 states from upstate New York to Florida to South Texas.
The Joplin store will be the second in Missouri, after the one in Springfield.
In 2020, the discount division of E.C. Barton & Co. adopted the new Home Outlet name through a rebranding initiative that combined two of the company’s brands — Surplus Warehouse and Bargain Outlet.
The company is 100% employee owned.
The store is opening in a storefront that was previously occupied by Overstock Furniture. Before that, it was the home of Office Max.
