When you write for a newspaper, you really have no idea where it will go and who it will touch. This is an example of that.
On Jan. 26, I wrote a column about the closing of the Sears store in Joplin. I wanted to add my voice to the many others who fondly recalled their memories of the Sears store when it was located in Eastmorland Plaza.
I wrote about how as an 18-year-old student at Parkwood High School, I was asked to model clothes on TV for Sears during a local teenage dance program called "Teen Hop." This was in 1971. This led to a part-time job offer from Sears.
When I was interviewed for the job, I was asked whether I would have any problems working with a black person. I said no. I got the job and went to work with a black woman named Norma.
The thrust of the column was that I learned everything I needed to know about working in the corporate world from my time at Sears and especially from my time working with Norma. I learned that you have to have alliances with your coworkers to survive in the corporate world. Norma was my first ally.
The column was read by Betty Smith, a local black historian who is in her 90s. She quickly penned a letter to me to tell me that Norma — we knew her then as Norma Markray — was alive and living in Carson, California. I immediately called Smith. We talked about the column and shared our stories about Norma. She told me Norma had married Wilfred Fisher, a pastor, and had worked in the church for decades. I told her I wanted to get in touch with Norma.
She said, "Well, you can't. I just talked to her, and she barely had time to talk with me. She was going on a cruise, and after that, she was going on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' That's all I know.''
Smith told me she would call me when Norma appeared on the show. I got that call on Feb. 19. I watched the show. Norma's son, Michael Fisher, who took over at his father's church after his father's death last year, was being honored along with other music teachers by Clarkson on the show. He was given a ride on the show's Tram of Dreams, winning a cruise for two on the Norwegian Cruise line. Fisher decided to take his mother on the trip, during which she would celebrate her 78th birthday. What she did not know was that her other two children were secretly boarded on the ship so that they could join them for the celebration.
When the children were interviewed, one of them said, "She always told us there is nothing you cannot do.''
After showing their experiences as a family aboard the ship, Norma and son Danny were invited on the show to meet Clarkson. Michael was on a mission to El Salvador and could not make the show. Danny told Clarkson that a light had gone out for Norma when her husband died last year and that the cruise with her family had helped Norma return to her old self. He said it was divine intervention. Norma said she would be forever grateful, and you could tell that she meant it when she said it. It was the Norma I remembered.
After seeing the show, I called Norma. We had not talked in nearly 50 years. We talked about working together at Sears, our lives since Sears, her family, the cruise and the show. All of her children are college graduates. She went on to become a nurse after leaving Sears.
"Everyone knew us on the ship because we always had those cameras following us around. We really were in the spotlight,'' she said. "It was seven days in the Caribbean. It was so much fun. We even went to a private island.''
I knew my time with Norma at Sears was special and I told her that, but I did not understand why there was so much tension back then until she told me this: "I was the first black (person) on the sales floor at Sears.''
That answered so many questions. I was a witness to history and did not know it.
ArtWalk resumes
The number 13 is considered unlucky to some, but the kickoff of the 13th season of ArtWalk this Thursday could be a lucky number for a local art enthusiast.
If you sign your name and add your phone number to a map of the ArtWalk venues and place that map in the "Pot of Gold,'' you could win a gift certificate to a downtown restaurant. If your map is the 13th map pulled from the pot, you are the winner.
The "Pot of Gold,'' by the way, is a toilet with wheels under it that has been painted gold. You can see it in the window of the Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.
There are nine venues in downtown Joplin where local artists will display their work and musicians will perform. Among the venues are Infuxn, Spiva Center for the Arts, Urban Art, Create 'N Sip Studios, Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 611 Market and M&M Bistro.
Correction
Joplin's new Jiffy Lube is being constructed at the southeast corner of East 20th Street and Highview Avenue, which is one block west of Range Line Road.
I would like to thank a faithful reader for helping me find a more precise definition of the location. Now if they could just help me find my mind.
