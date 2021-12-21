The Miner’s Bar & Grill, which opened late last week at 2705 S. Range Line Road, got off to a relatively slow start when compared to other restaurant openings that have happened of late in this town. I predict this will change quickly as word gets around about what this restaurant offers.
That’s because there’s a lot from which to choose on the menu, which is nearly three pages long. These are typed pages. Each entry comes with a good description of what to expect. There are about a dozen appetizers, such as nachos and boneless wings. The entrees include choices of steak, fajitas, kebabs, ribs, chicken, seafood, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts. There’s something here for most everyone. It’s almost overwhelming.
What did I find that was appealing for lunch last Monday? I considered the carne asada, a thin steak topped with grilled onion and jalapeno, with rice, black beans and tortillas, for $12.99. Another given consideration was the Nemo tacos. You get three with fish or shrimp, with a side of cabbage salsa, pico de gallo, lime, rice and salad, for $13.99.
When I’m in doubt about what to order at a new restaurant, I often ask the server for some guidance. Like, what’s good? In this case, my server said a man had just ordered the grilled beef kebabs and was very happy with his order. You get two “Bobos kebabs” made with center-cut top sirloin and two sides for $15.62, not including tax. I chose the steamed broccoli and a baked potato as my sides.
My food arrived in short order. Normally, the meat used for a kebab comes shaped like a bite-sized cube. These were large chunks of beef that had to be cut more than once. A kebab usually comes with slices of green, yellow and red peppers, and onion. I asked the chef to omit the green peppers and that’s the way it was served. Usually, a baked potato is served open faced and slathered with big dollops of melting butter and sour cream. Here, the butter and sour cream are served separately. You get to decide how much you want on your potato. I like that.
This was a lot of food for the money. My take-home box was nearly full.
I also like that there is plenty of space between tables and booths for social distancing. The pandemic is entering a new phase with a new, more contagious variant. Most accounts indicate we are headed for another rough winter. If that happens, our local restaurants, and many other service providers in this town, will feel the brunt of it. If you want to keep the doors to your favorite restaurant open, get your restaurant’s phone number so that you can order your food to go.
As for me personally, I am investing in some real medical-grade masks to supplement the cloth masks I have been wearing now for nearly two years. That, with three doses of the Moderna vaccine, plus some situational awareness when it comes to social distancing, is about the best offense I can muster.
Imagine opening a restaurant during a pandemic.
I spoke with Ricardo Ramirez, kitchen manager, about that and about the variety of choices on the menu. Ramirez worked 23 years in the kitchen at the Applebee’s in Joplin before opening this restaurant with his business partner, Louis Stutman. Acknowledging that it is a tough time to open a restaurant, Ramirez said, “We wanted to offer all kinds of food to the people who eat here, including Spanish, Asian, American and Italian. We hope you find something you like.”
Stutman was the general manager at Applebee’s in Joplin.
Miner’s Bar & Grill has opened in the former Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant in Iqra Plaza, 2705 S. Range Line Road. This shopping center is located across from Lowe’s.
The restaurant’s name reflects Joplin’s history of lead and zinc mining.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
New downtown shop
Painted Lady Creations, a family-owned business, has opened in the historic Model Clothing Co. building at 409 S. Main St.
Dusty Ray, his wife, Elizabeth, and their daughter, Hayley, have relocated to Joplin from Manitou Springs, Colorado, where they operated a popular storefront in that town’s business district for 20 years. It closed when the pandemic hit Colorado.
Ray said he and his family have made new friends in downtown Joplin and that they appreciate the historic character of their storefront.
“We have been here since late October. We feel right at home in downtown Joplin,” he said. “We love this building.”
The store specializes in new clothing and accessories for women, and home decor. You can also find retro or vintage furniture here, along with a large selection of wall tapestries. It’s an eclectic shop with a lot of different things for sale.
Ray said his business in Colorado relied heavily on online sales and that is continuing with this new business in Joplin. He said his wife is an artist who, among other things, paints murals in people’s homes. The storefront features some of her work.
The shop is open Thursday through Saturday. Ray said it is likely the shop will be open on Wednesdays in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.