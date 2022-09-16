Two recent applications for building permits from the city of Joplin will advance a project on South Range Line Road that was to have begun earlier this year and reveals another that is totally unexpected.
Earlier this month, I received an email from a reliable source who said the Red Hot & Blue restaurant at 2601 S. Range Line Road was to be razed and that a new restaurant would be constructed there. I approached a worker there who said he could not say anything. A manager told me the same thing a couple of days later.
On Aug. 1, a permit application was filed to build a $1.6 million restaurant at 2601 S. Range Line Road by Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill, a popular chain of restaurants that started in 2018 at Belton.
There are now 35 restaurants in the chain.
I sent emails to both Red Hot & Blue and Hawaiian Brothers, but got no immediate response.
So, we’re left with some questions. Could Red Hot & Blue be relocating to another site in Joplin? Or, after the more than 30 years in Joplin, is this restaurant that specializes in Southern-style barbecue closing?
Here’s a little history about the property. It started out as Shotgun Sam’s Pizza Palace in about 1971. With its Wild West theme, it featured “the finest piano and banjo outfit east of the Rockies” as entertainment.
It was pretty good pizza as I recall. I think they used a little cornmeal under the crust, but I might be mistaken about that. It was a long time ago.
I was a senior in high school then. The opening was such a big deal, the restaurant was featured in a color shot in the 1971 Joplimo yearbook for Parkwood High School. For many, it was the first pizza they had ever had.
The second permit application, also submitted on Aug. 1, was filed to build a $700,000 Take 5 Car Wash at the southeast corner of East 32nd Street and South Range Line Road.
The address is the former site of the Paint Stallion nightclub. The car wash will have a station for oil changes.
The company announced earlier this year that it was planning to begin construction at the site in June.
New home
The plan was for Augusta Bridal to open in a storefront at 1806 S. Main St., but that plan changed when Rosa Bella Boutique, 502 S. Main St., which specialized in formal wear, closed its doors.
Taylor Austin, who owns Augusta Bridal, said moving into the former Rosa Bella Boutique was a natural fit.
“We are renovating and giving a fresh facelift to 502 S. Main St.,” she said. “We are excited to give the shop new life as well as offer a full assortment of new updated designs. It was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up and now have the extra space to accommodate the community of Joplin for years to come.”
The windows of 502 S. Main have been covered with paper while the renovation takes place. An opening is expected soon.
The storefront at 1806 S. Main St. will be the new home of a barber shop.
Big event
The unveiling of the Downtown Black History & Performing Arts Mural is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at First and Main streets, weather permitting.
This event, originally planned for July, was rescheduled because of the weather.
Alexander Austin, a Kansas City-based muralist, will be available to sign autographs and speak with attendees. He also will have locally inspired paintings available for sale.
Special guests include acclaimed jazz musician Charles McPherson, a prominent figure in the mural, and Marjol Rush-Collet, a cousin of Langston Hughes, and local and state officials.
The mural was painted on the north wall of Bruce’s Point of View.
If you have not seen this mural, you need to check it out. It’s incredible.
