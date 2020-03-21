Welcome to life during wartime. Your reaction to that might be: “Don’t you think you are being overly dramatic?’’
No. People will be putting themselves in harm’s way for us to get to the other side of this. I’m talking about doctors, nurses and other health care providers, and those who provide essential services. And, as is often the case during a war, we have to do our part to help those on the front line. Remember how we came together after the 2011 tornado? Well, we did it then, and we can do it again. We have to — many more lives are at stake.
In this war, we know who the enemy is. We know its strengths and weaknesses. We know who is vulnerable and how to protect them. We know how to defeat it, and we will. But it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take weeks and months — and maybe longer — to create the herd immunity that eventually will protect us from this virus.
No one can predict what will happen over the next few days or weeks. I feel certain that a national mobilization of resources will happen, the likes of which we have never seen before. Extraordinary economic measures will be taken to save our economy. Unemployment could go as high as 20%. We are going to need a bailout plan for the working man and the small-business owner. Make no mistake about it — we are at war, but life goes on.
In that vein, here are some dispatches from the front. These are vignettes about things I have experienced over the past few days.
On Monday, I went to the bank to withdraw some cash. I talked to one person. She told me about a conversation with her son who had asked her if we had ever been through anything like this before. She said she told him we had not, but I told her we had experienced something a lot like this in our past — the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. But it was far more deadly than this virus. It took down healthy people in their prime. It was clear she was worried, so I joked about living in a Stephen King movie. “It’s just like ‘The Mist,’’’ she said. Since then, most face-to-face banking has ceased. Drive-thru banking is the new norm.
That evening, I took my sister to Texas Roadhouse for dinner. I am not a germophobe, but I know enough not to touch door handles if I can avoid them. So I used my coat sleeve to open the door with my hand. There were a few people in the restaurant. We did not sit close to anyone. I immediately noticed that there were no condiments on the tables. I figured that since we were there when the restaurant opened, they had not brought them out yet.
They were not there for a reason. Removing them eliminates a point of transmission. They’re like doorknobs. What a great idea. I can’t tell you how many times I have been disgusted by picking up a ketchup bottle and feeling someone else’s dried fingerprints on it. I wanted some steak sauce. They brought it to me in a disposable portion cup. When we finished looking at the menus, our server whisked them away for immediate disinfection. We had a great dinner.
By the way, Texas Roadhouse is adding more dining space. The construction is taking place near the entrance.
On Tuesday, I checked out the new Dairy Queen that had opened the day before in Webb City. What a great addition to the restaurant lineup there. The place was busy, but people were social distancing as best they could. I saw someone working there who I had known since junior high school. She was going on a break. When we saw each other, we broke the rules and gave each other a hug. She introduced me to the manager. We elbow-bumped and then I asked him: “What’s it like to open a restaurant during wartime?”
The look on his face was — well, you got that right. Under normal circumstances, this restaurant would have been swamped with customers. Instead, it was a more measured opening that probably benefited everyone involved. I noticed that there were no condiments on the tables. The manager told me they were using portion cups. I noticed that someone was spraying disinfectant on doorknobs and elsewhere. The manager told me everything is being sanitized on an hourly basis.
From there, I went to the new Sharpe’s Department Store in the Silver Creek Galleria at the southwest corner of Interstate 44 and Range Line Road. I asked the manager: “What’s it like to open a department store during wartime?’’ He shook his head in total disbelief. He told me the plan for opening Sharpe’s 25th store in Joplin, the first in Missouri, was hatched in August 2018. He said, “We had no idea this was coming.’’
The store, which had a soft opening on Monday, offers some top-quality brands, but what you see in the store is a fraction of what should be there. “Nothing is coming from China,’’ he said. “There are supposed to be racks on those bare walls. They were supposed to be here in February.’’ The opening went well despite the rain and the virus.
Later that day, I dropped in on my mechanic to schedule some work on my car. While I was there, a man pretty well summarized the uncertainty and anxiety that many are experiencing now. He said his elderly wife has an underlying health condition. She wants him to quit working because she is afraid he will bring home the virus to her. “I can’t quit working,’’ he said. “I don’t know what we are going to do.’’
More talk with others there ensued. There were some laughs about the hoarding that is going on and the fact that people were running out of toilet paper, of all things. The consensus was that some people go off the rails when things like this happen. There’s some truth to that, but stocking up on the essentials is really not a bad idea so that you don’t have to go out as often — just don’t overdo it.
I wanted to tell them something that I had learned from serving on a pandemic flu task force in Joplin about 15 years ago. I was told then that if the flu became so bad that the nation’s truckers were incapable of bringing food to us, we had enough food on our grocery store shelves in Joplin to last three days. I don’t think it’s going to come to that, but having a few extra cans of soup in the pantry wouldn’t hurt.
On Wednesday, I went to the trails along Shoal Creek for a walk with three of my dearest friends, who are now working from home. We walked and talked for an hour. It was amazing how much it reduced our anxiety. You know, sunshine is one of the best disinfectants, and relying on each other is the only way we are going to get through this.
