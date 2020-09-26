My relationship with this new piece of clothing that I am obligated to wear is driving me crazy.
I have lost count of the number of times I have walked to the front door of a store only to remember that I had left my face mask in my car. I have to walk back to my car and then repeat the steps I have just taken. I am getting more exercise from walking, and that's a benefit, but I would rather not have to do that.
The other day, I walked from my car to the front door of Food 4 Less only to realize I had no mask. A woman coming from the opposite direction at the same time realized that she too had forgotten her mask. She had the same expression on her face that I had on mine. We were not happy campers.
After nearly seven months of wearing them, I now have collected an assortment of face masks. Some work better than others. I wear glasses. Fogging can be a real problem. And then you have to wash them. Who needs more laundry to fold?
And then there's the trash problem. You step out of your car and there's a disposable face mask at your feet. Who's going to pick that up? Not me. As far as I'm concerned, it's a BSL-4 biohazard — the highest level.
I am so tired of wearing face masks, but I will not stop wearing one. I believe it's more important to wear one now than ever before. With the fall influenza season knocking at our door, I am not taking any chances. I will certainly get a flu shot. And I have decided to restrict even further my contact with people this fall, especially if the local rate for COVID-19 shows any sign of spiking. If that happens, the risk will be too great.
Adding to this is this crazy notion that mostly old people with underlying health conditions are succumbing to this virus — and, you know, they are going to die anyway, so what's the big deal? That kind of thinking rubs me the wrong way. I am 67 years old with underlying health conditions — high blood pressure and cholesterol. Yeah, I'm high-mileage, but I still have some tread left.
The more I think about that, the more I realize how disrespectful it is for the elderly to hear that. In my 40 years as a staff writer for this newspaper, I dealt with many older men and women whose life experiences enriched their ability to find common ground for the betterment of this community. I am grateful for that wisdom. I viewed them as tribal elders. Let me tell you: A tribe that loses its elders is a tribe in trouble.
So there's that nonsense to deal with.
I recently took some time off for a short trip to Buena Vista, Colorado. As its name suggests, it's a beautiful place. People from all over come to visit this town at this time of year when the aspens are turning. The people here are keenly aware of the risk they face from tourists who are passing through their town. You see signs encouraging people to wear a mask and social distance in public places. At the entrances to most stores, you likely will see a sign that says: "No shirt. No shoes. No mask. No service.''
I was stunned by how many people were complying with the rules. These strangers from all over realized that they were guests in somebody else's house and that it would be disrespectful to not follow the rules. They also realized the danger that they were placing themselves in by coming to a place where strangers were congregating. They recognized the increased danger and wore masks to protect themselves.
That's why I wear a mask — it's the best protection available. It's also the patriotic thing to do. But my thinking has changed on that. There's another good reason now to wear a mask. It shows respect for the tribal elders among us.
Last ArtWalk of the season
The virtual First Thursday ArtWalk will continue from 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at facebook.com/firstthursdayartwalkjoplinmo.
The season concludes with a visit with painter Jim Bray and a video by Andrew Batcheller, who shares some painting tips. Contemporary painter Connie Miller will be exhibiting at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Jake Deer, of JK Aerial Photography, will show drone camera photos of “Joplin From Above” at Club 609.
Artist Lori Holt Marble will show mixed-media works titled “Right Brain, Left Hand” at Urban Art Gallery. Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. will host Rapha International, which has a shop at 712 S. Main St. where artisan works made by young women from Cambodia are for sale to support their families. The exhibit is a storyboard of photography about their mission to stop young children from falling into sex trafficking, rescuing them and offering alternatives to make a living for their family.
Pier 1 closes
Joplin's Pier 1 store, located in the North Point Shopping Center, was to close at the end of this month. The actual closing took place last week, when the remaining merchandise was purchased. A handwritten sign on the window said: "Sold out. Thank you, Joplin, for 27 years.''
Do not be surprised if other longtime retailers in Joplin close their doors in the months ahead.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.