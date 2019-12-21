Workers constructing the new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Webb City are really getting with it. This restaurant could have an opening in late February or early March.
Ashok Patel, the owner, told me the restaurant, 604 S. Madison St., will employ about 60 people and that job applications will be accepted early next month.
The 2,612-square-foot building, with an estimated cost of $800,000, will be identical to the Dairy Queen that recently was constructed at 2015 E. 32nd St., in Joplin. There will be one difference — the location of the drive-thru window, Patel said.
"This will be my second Dairy Queen. I also own the Dairy Queen in Seneca,'' he said. "This part of Madison Street is the hot spot right now. A new Domino's will be coming next.''
The west side of the 600 block of South Madison began the transition from residential to commercial in 2016 with the construction of a new Dollar Tree store at 610 S. Madison. The new Dairy Queen is being constructed north of that store. The new Domino's will be constructed south of the Dollar Tree. Plans call for a connection between the parking lots of the Dairy Queen and the Dollar Tree.
On the market
A service station at 1801 S. Main St. that dates back to the 1950s is on the market. The property most recently was operated by Roadrunner Tire, 5616 E. Seventh St.
Jim Hunter, an agent with Pro 100, said the owner wants to sell the property. The price is $189,900. The 1,316-square-foot building has a two-bay garage, several parking spaces and 100 feet of frontage on Main Street.
"It's very solid, and the owner has replaced the sewer, water and gas lines,'' he said. "This property has retail potential. Just look at what Zinc Coffee did with that service station south of there.''
A 1953 city directory shows that 1801 S. Main St. was a Phillips service station.
New tenant
Phoenix Home Care has relocated to Hafeez Plaza, 2613 S. Main St. The home health and hospice provider opened its first office in July 2014 at 1027 S. Main St.
Brandi Crane, public relations manager for the Springfield-based company, said it is expanding services in the Joplin market and needed more space to do that. Phoenix now offers privately paid services, in-home care, consumer-directed services, pharmacy, comprehensive disease management, home health and hospice, in addition to private duty nursing.
The expansion also has created several job openings. Details: www.phoenixhomehc.com/careers.
Hafeez Plaza is a new office building that was constructed after the 2011 tornado. It also is home to Ali Internal Medicine and the Convenient Care and Imaging Center.
Founded in 2011, Phoenix has 16 office locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Colorado, employing 3,400 people.
Holiday lighting
The votes have been counted, and the winners of the holiday decorating contest in downtown Joplin have been announced.
Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St., is the winner for the most festive decorations. Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., took the prize for most humorous. Infuxn Kitchen & Cocktails, 530 S. Main St., won for the most lights.
The winners were recognized by the Downtown Joplin Alliance on Thursday during a ceremony at City Hall.
