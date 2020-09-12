The Family Video store in Webb City is closing. A sign was posted on the front door of the store this week informing customers of the decision to close and thanking them for their years of patronage.
Business at the store, located in Oak Ridge Center, 1460 S. Madison St., has fallen off dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a store employee said. The closing should take place by the end of the month.
In the meantime, the store is liquidating much of its inventory, but not all of it. Favorite releases will be transferred to other Family Video stores in the area. The other stores are in Joplin, Carthage, Neosho and Pittsburg, Kansas.
A video store closing often offers an opportunity to buy movies and other releases at discount prices. This closure is no exception. When I visited the store on Wednesday, people were lining up with armloads of videos to purchase. We're talking video purchases of $50 to $100 per customer in some cases. What better way to quarantine yourself than with some of your favorite movies? So if you are looking to expand your video library, do not wait too long. Video prices ranged from $1.99 to $12.99. If you buy in bulk, you can get a better deal.
What struck me about my time in the store was how helpful the store clerk was with each customer. He took the time to explain the deals that were available. When customers came through the door, he often recognized them by name. When they expressed disappointment upon learning that their favorite video store was closing, he consoled them. It was pretty clear to me that this store was filling a need in Webb City and that its closure after a decade of business is going to adversely affect a lot of people who relied on it for their entertainment. Such is the cost of COVID-19.
Store hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. daily until the store closes.
New hours
The Eagle Drive-In, 4224 S. Main St., is now open on a daily basis. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Before going full time two weeks ago, the restaurant was open on a limited basis. It was hard for me to tell when it was open and when it was closed. The decision to go daily will end that confusion.
A server at the restaurant told me: "It's picking up a lot every day since we went full time.''
The server told me the restaurant is being managed by Suzanne Miller, who has years of experience in Joplin's restaurant market, and that the menu, which features an incredibly diverse number of choices for a small drive-in, will stay the same. The restaurant inside has been reworked to promote social distancing. On the outside, picnic tables are used to do the same thing.
The restaurant on Monday nights featured an all-you-can-eat crab legs special. That has been discontinued. It has been replaced with all-you-can-eat shrimp. It's the peel-and-eat version.
New home
Signature Interior Expressions, located in the former Blockbuster Video building at 1001 S. Range Line Road, will relocate to its impressive new home along Interstate 49 on the north side of Neosho.
The store specializes in quartz, tile, sinks, granite, hardwoods and faucets. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A spokeswoman said the move could happen at any time. Also closing will be the store in Carl Junction. The company is consolidating its operations under one roof, she said.
The Range Line building will be available for lease.
Now hiring
If you are looking for a job, restaurants and small businesses up and down Range Line Road/Madison Street and Main Street are hiring. Most are posting small signs that say: "Now hiring.''
Many of the restaurants along Madison Street in Webb City are seeking workers. Among those seeking employees on Range Line are Party City, Applebee's, Pizza Hut, Dominoes and McDonald's, to name a few.
