It was probably the tiniest restaurant in Joplin. It's not that way anymore.
Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza Bar and Oven, 1831 W. Seventh St., has evolved into something totally different. But it's still big on flavor, service and history.
Woody's was badly damaged by a fire on Dec. 12, 2019. The fire provided the owners of the business, Pete and Heidi Williams, with an opportunity to reimagine what Woody's could be. What they have done is extraordinary. It's a home run.
Woody's has reopened for carryout service. Inside dining will begin Jan. 4. For a pizza to go, call 417-782-9663. For menu details, visit 782wood.com.
"Joplin has really responded to the opening of our drive-thru with carryout orders. We can't wait to open our doors,'' said Heidi Williams, reflecting appreciation for the loyal fans that have kept this enterprise in business since January 1999.
There is so much more space in this restaurant now. Social distancing should be no problem. The main area of the restaurant, though small, has been enlarged with new seating and booths. The patio area is now a full-fledged dining room with new lighting and a big-screen TV. It has a counter door that opens to a new patio. A counter door is like a garage door, but it's half as large and rests on a counter when it's closed. The new patio has a Route 66 mural designed by John Hipple, with Sign Designs.
Now get this: The patio opens to Woody's Backyard. This space is enclosed by a wooden fence. If you want, you can dine under the stars.
The restaurant now has two brick-clad, wood-fired ovens. One of the biggest improvements, a game-changer in terms of increased volume, is a walk-in freezer. The bar has a floating station for draft beer, which is something I have not seen before. The restroom has been redone, and there's a gift shop.
The outside has been given a complete makeover with new colors and lighting for a look that is more contemporary.
The menu still features the artisan pizza selections that you can find only at Woody's. The menu has been updated with a couple of new items, including Brussels sprouts, a Buffalo chicken dip and a burrata.
The history of this property goes back to the late 1950s. It started as Pat’s Dari-Delite. It was designed to serve drive-up traffic like an old-style McDonald’s. In those days, that traffic was significant because it was located on the original stretch of Route 66. In about 1982, it became Charley Flowers Package Liquor. After that, it was home to Sultan of Smoke. The bottle sign outside of Woody’s has been painted to look that way. It was once a liquor bottle.
When I interviewed Pete Williams a few years back about the opening of Woody's, he told me: "It was supposed to be a happy-hour bar. That was the original idea. We were a cocktail place that happened to serve pizza. As soon as we opened, it became just the opposite of what we planned. People were coming for the pizza.”
Williams bought out his partner, Steve Ritter, in 2004. When Heidi Chase Howe closed The Great American Bagel shop on Range Line Road in 2005, she took over management of Woody’s. Howe and Williams were married soon after.
Baking a pizza on wood-fired stones can create an extra-crispy crust. This was noted about 10 years ago when the late Anthony Bourdain, of “No Reservations” fame, visited Woody's. While Bourdain was filming at the nearby Rumors Lounge, Heidi Williams persuaded Bourdain’s producers to come over for some pizza. Bourdain was recorded telling Pete Williams that he was eating “a world-class crust.” I have said this before — that’s like Julia Child saying you have achieved a superb souffle.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Buffet hours are from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This column normally focuses on Range Line Road and Main Street, but the reopening of Woody's is a big development, especially when so many restaurants are closing their doors in record numbers.
Job openings
You can apply online if you are looking for a job at the new 7 Brew Coffee company, which is under construction at 3347 S. Range Line Road. The building was built in Arkansas in two parts and trucked to the site. A crane lifted the parts into place last week.
If you are looking for a job, go to 7brew.com and look for the "careers" tab. The job application is long, but it includes what I thought was an interesting feature. You can let the company know your preferences with regard to what days and times you can work. You might be surprised by the number of people who are balancing more than one part-time job right now to make ends meet to get through this pandemic.
The company, founded in February 2017 at Rogers, Arkansas, operates eight storefronts in Northwest Arkansas. The Joplin store will be the first to be built outside of Arkansas. The store will employ about 25 people when it opens next month.
