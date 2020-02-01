When the formation of the Chaos Brewing Co. was announced in early September, the partners thought they might be opening by the end of 2019. They understood that breweries are highly regulated and that obtaining permits and licenses would take time and that the conversion of a roughly 100-year-old building in downtown Joplin into a modern brewery would be a challenge.
"We were warned about this by some of the brewery owners we talked to," said Frank Ikerd, one of the partners. "We were told that opening a brewery will take longer than you expect and cost more than you think. That has certainly proven to be true."
With some projects, you can cut costs and save time by using an existing electrical system or existing plumbing. The only feature of the former JB's Piano Bar at 112 S. Main St. that could be used by the brewery was a small walk-in cooler that could be used for storage. Everything else will be new, particularly the electrical system, which had to be beefed up to power the brewery.
"These drains had to be installed in the floors. We had to bring everything up to date from the electrical system to the bathrooms," Ikerd said. "There was a lot more involved with that than we were anticipating."
That work is nearing completion. Soon, the tanks and kettles — the pieces of the puzzle needed to brew beer — will be installed. Much of that equipment arrived earlier this month. It is in storage in a warehouse operated by Joplin Workshops. Other pieces of equipment, including a large walk-in cooler, are being stored at the site.
The brewery consists of three large rooms with a total of approximately 8,100 square feet of space. Patrons most likely will park on the west side of the building and enter the brewery through a deck at the rear of the building. Once inside, they will see a spacious bar where several beers, including the brewery's flagship brews, will be on tap. The brewing system and the stainless steel fermenters that will hold the beer will be visible from the bar area.
After you place your order, you then go from the bar into another large room south of it that is the main seating area. It will feature games and other activities. The third room is connected to the seating area. Ikerd said it is being developed into an event center with its own private bar and restrooms. It could serve as a venue for live music.
"It's a big space, but it's let us think big," he said. "It will let us do everything we want to do and give us room to expand if we need to."
While the construction of the seven-barrel system has been underway, the partners, Dale Clark Jr., Daniel Crawford and Ikerd, all of Joplin, have been doing what brewers like to do. They have been using a small-batch pilot system to tweak their recipes. It can take weeks to create a batch of beer depending on the ingredients.
Brewing involves malting, milling, mashing, lautering, boiling, fermenting, filtering and packaging. The basic ingredients of beer are water and a starch, such as malted barley. Yeast metabolizes the starch-derived sugars, creating ethyl alcohol and carbon dioxide in the process. Most beer is fermented with a brewer’s yeast and flavored with hops.
"We have been doing some recipe research, and we had a brew day with some professionals," Ikerd said. "The brewing industry in Springfield and Northwest Arkansas has been so helpful to us. When they share their knowledge about making beer, it makes it so much easier. We are thankful they are willing to share their knowledge."
As for the opening date, Ikerd said he's reluctant to speculate, but it might be coming sooner than you think.
"I would hate to say anything at this point. It might happen in February. Let's be safe," he said with a laugh. "Let's just say it will open this spring."
New office
A branch office of Regional Finance has opened at 323 S. Range Line Road.
Amber Donoho, branch manager, said the office opened on Dec. 11. Regional Finance specializes in personal installment loans. Donoho said the company expanded into Missouri with an office in Springfield about a year ago and is continuing its expansion with an office in Joplin.
Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
