For the second week in a row, one major retailer got our readers talking: Walmart.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company made headlines last week when it announced that it would require masks or face coverings to be worn by shoppers in all of its stores nationwide. It jumped again to the top of our most-read-stories list today when it announced that it will close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making it the first major retailer to take a step back from early Black Friday shopping.
Walmart officials said the move is partly due to the coronavirus pandemic and partly due to the desire to allow employees the opportunity to spend the holiday with their family. Whatever the reason, most of you who offered your feedback to the story on our Facebook page were supportive of the decision.
Here in the newsroom, we're also working on stories about:
- A new automotive ministry in Joplin that helps people with low-cost vehicle repairs.
- An upcoming deadline to request, by mail, an absentee or mail-in ballot for the Aug. 4 election.
- Where you can travel for a mini-vacation in nearby cities with mask mandates.
All of these stories and more will be available to you later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
Thanks for reading, and stay safe.
