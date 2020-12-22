Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

People shop at a Walmart Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The civil complaint being filed Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 points to the role Walmart’s pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions and by unlawfully distributing controlled substances to the pharmacies during the height of the opioid crisis, the person said.

 Cedar Attanasio

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a federal lawsuit against the world's largest retailer.

The Justice Department has sued Walmart over what it alleges are unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies that helped fuel the country's opioid crisis. Walmart fired back, saying the department's investigation was filled with inaccuracies and "cherry-picked documents taken out of context."

We'll have more about the suit against the Bentonville, Arkansas-based business in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find stories about:

  • Freeman Health System received its first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.
  • Area groups and agencies will make Christmas meals available.
  • Gas prices are expected to spike over the holidays.

We hope you have a relaxing evening. Only three more sleeps until Christmas!

