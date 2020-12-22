Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a federal lawsuit against the world's largest retailer.
The Justice Department has sued Walmart over what it alleges are unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies that helped fuel the country's opioid crisis. Walmart fired back, saying the department's investigation was filled with inaccuracies and "cherry-picked documents taken out of context."
We'll have more about the suit against the Bentonville, Arkansas-based business in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find stories about:
- Freeman Health System received its first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.
- Area groups and agencies will make Christmas meals available.
- Gas prices are expected to spike over the holidays.
We hope you have a relaxing evening. Only three more sleeps until Christmas!
