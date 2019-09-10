Walmart and TerraCycle have announced the nation's largest car seat recycling event in nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the country Sept. 16-30.
Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk in any participating Walmart store and receive a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in store or online to buy items for their baby. All car seats collected in this program will be recycled through TerraCycle, and each component will be diverted from the landfill.
TerraCycle works with major manufacturers and retailers to recycle “difficult-to-recycle” products and packaging that would normally be thrown away.
The $30 gift card offer with car seat trade is not available at all Walmart Neighborhood Market locations.
