BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Canoo, a company moving into Northeast Oklahoma.
The retailer announced Tuesday it will begin buying the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, or LDV, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders as part of Walmart’s goal to achieve zero emissions by 2040.
The LDV is expected to hit the road in 2023, but the companies said they plan to kick off advanced deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area in the coming weeks. The LDV is engineered for high-frequency stop-and-go deliveries, including grocery and food/meal delivery. The vehicle has 120 cubic feet of cargo space.
“Our LDV has the turning radius of a small passenger vehicle on a parking friendly, compact footprint, yet the payload and cargo space of a commercial delivery vehicle. This is the winning algorithm to seriously compete in the last-mile delivery race, globally,” Tony Aquila, chairman and CEO of Canoo, said in a statement.
Canoo’s electric vehicles will be driven by Walmart associates and used to deliver online orders, from groceries to general merchandise, as well as the potential to be used for Walmart GoLocal, the retailer’s delivery-as-a-service business.
In addition to having dedicated fulfillment centers, Walmart uses 3,800 of its stores, which are located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, to fulfill online orders.
Last year, Canoo announced it had selected Bentonville, Arkansas, as its headquarters and Pryor, Oklahoma, as the site for its U.S. manufacturing operation.
Canoo said it was hoping to open an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, customer service and financial center in Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. The company had pledged to create more than 2,000 new jobs at an average salary of at least $64,430 and to make an overall capital investment of more than $550 million over the next decade, according to contracts. It has also reportedly received a package of local tax incentives.
The company previously reported it was offered a package of incentives valued at more than $300 million.
Canoo also confirmed that it will establish a research and development center and what it called “an advanced industrialization and low-volume production facility for small package delivery vehicles" in Arkansas. That is expected to create 545 jobs.
