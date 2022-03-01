The first day of catch-and-keep trout season on March 1 can be tricky in Southwest Missouri. You never really know what the weather will do. Will it be nice and sunny, or will it be cloudy and snowy?
Luckily for anglers this year, it was the former: nice and sunny. Residents from across the region turned out at Roaring River State Park to test their fishing skills and enjoy the park that was the most-visited in Missouri last year.
Learn more in a story from reporter Sheila Harris, with a collection of photos from photographer Laurie Sisk, online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- Coverage of tonight's town hall meeting in Neosho about the use tax proposal on the April ballot.
- A story about the sentencing of a man involved in a fatal crash north of Joplin early last year.
- An update, courtesy of our partners at the Missouri Independent, on the person who's been named acting director of the state health department.
Enjoy the warm weather!
