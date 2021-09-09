Marcele Pehot, who came to the United States from Africa with her young son, Akeel, for a better life and a chance to earn her a degree with the hopes of one day becoming a nurse to help others.
When they arrived over a year ago, Pehot said she had no family and had been living with a friend while working for Butterball at Carthage. But she faced several barriers when trying to find housing and said she most likely would’ve ended up homeless.
“It was exhausting,” Pehot said. “I tried to get an apartment, but whenever people would hear my voice on the phone, I would check and the apartment would be gone. I couldn’t find any place. I had a friend who knew Matt (Ingle, campus director) and referred me to the Washington Hope Family Center. It was amazing, and it was the right time.”
The Washington Family Hope Center is operated by Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, which serves the local church in its mission to help the poor. The facility — located in the former Washington Education Center on Second Street — offers housing, child care and job preparation to help struggling mothers get back on their feet. It opened June 1 of last year.
The first floor, which is an estimated 10,600 square feet, has been renovated to provide six family units with 30 beds, a commercial kitchen, a full laundry room, a dining room and commons area, a day care center, a classroom area, and an indoor playground.
Pehot now works part time as an in-house resident assistant at the center, transitional housing designated for homeless single mothers and their children. She resides at the center and helps out in the day care. Having a roof over her head and access to child care for her son, who is now 3, has given her the opportunity to go back to school.
“I’m currently enrolled in a certified medical assistant program at Franklin Tech,” Pehot said. “As you can see without this place, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve it. I have a bachelor’s degree in business administration from my home country. I’ve always wanted to do nursing, but in my country, they don’t allow you to choose. They choose for you. It’s my dream to be a nurse.”
Teddi Jones, a mother of four in Joplin, is a former resident of the Washington Family Hope Center and echoed a similar positive experience. Her’s was one of the first families to move into the center in June 2020. She was able to move out last month.
Jones described living at the center as a friendly atmosphere where people are genuine and loving.
“They really showed us care, and we connected with people,” she said. “They helped us get to the resources and the wisdom that I needed to help me get to the places that I need to go. It was also a good opportunity to meet people I normally wouldn’t have met.”
If it weren’t for the Hope Center, Jones said, she would be stuck in the same place as she used to be — in dire need of a job, child care and access to community resources. The mother of four had formerly been fighting homelessness for about a year but now has a job of her own.
“It was really nice to be able to have a bathroom for our family and for each of the kids to have a bed,” Jones said. “They had space to play. My kids enjoyed it.”
The cost of child care is one of the biggest expenses for families. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that child care for a 4-year-old in Missouri costs $584 per month and $837 per month for infant care. The institute, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit think tank that focuses on the cost of policies, also states that infant care in Missouri costs $1,654, or 19.7%, more per year than in-state tuition for four-year public college.
“The assistance with child care was a big deal in my life because I’ve never had anyone who I could call,” Jones said. “I was also able to get a little bit more work experience while I was here by volunteering here in the kitchen. I was able to put that on a job application.”
With the help of the Washington Center, Jones now has a job with Ewert Park Early Head Start.
“I don’t think I ever would’ve gotten this job if it weren’t for this place,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to because it wouldn’t have even been a possibility.”
The two women said their time at Washington Hope has been a life-changing experience. There are a total of five families currently housed at the center and one room available.
Chick-fil-A grant
Watered Gardens Ministries recently announced that the Washington Family Hope Center is a finalist in the 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards.
The center is one of six organizations in the Midwest region of the U.S. chosen to be in the running for a Chick-fil-A grant ranging from $50,000 to $150,000.
The Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards, established in 2015, honor the legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy. The restaurant chain supports nonprofit organizations with the annual grants that are Black-led or serve communities of color and that are working in the areas of education, hunger or homelessness.
The top four organizations that receive the most votes on the Chick-fil-A app will be offered a grant. Voting is open through Sept. 25. Travis Hurley, director of advancement at Watered Gardens, said Washington was nominated for the award by local Chick-fil-A owners.
“Rick and Nancy Starkweather, the owners of the local Chick-fil-A, are friends of the mission, and they love what we’re doing here at Washington Family and with our True Charity Initiative,” Hurley said. “They nominated us for the True Inspiration Awards, and we worked on our grant proposal back in the spring.”
The award will help fund operations and renovation projects to both the outside and inside of the Washington Family Hope Center. Hurley said they’re hoping to expand and refurbish the upstairs to create additional rooms to accommodate more single women and their children.
“We’re looking for more operating funds to help care for more families,” Hurley said. “We’ve submitted some other grants that are long shots, but if any of them come through, we’re going to view it as a sign to keep pursuing renovations.”
Final voting results for the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards will be released in December, and grant recipients will be announced in January 2022.
