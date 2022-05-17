Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about an early warning sign for COVID infections in the area.
Wastewater surveillance data from Jasper County shows an increase in viral load, suggesting an impending rise in COVID-19 cases.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An automatic gate system for a low-water bridge in Joplin.
- Updates about a Monday shooting that left one dead and another injured.
- More profiles about members of our All-Area Academic Team.
We hope you have a relaxing night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.