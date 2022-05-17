testing file

Jessy Moreland (left) and Cindy Lou Gobel with Seeds of Hope take information before distributing COVID-19 tests in January at a testing site at Seventh Street and Range Line Road in Joplin. GLOBE FILE

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about an early warning sign for COVID infections in the area. 

Wastewater surveillance data from Jasper County shows an increase in viral load, suggesting an impending rise in COVID-19 cases.

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • An automatic gate system for a low-water bridge in Joplin.
  • Updates about a Monday shooting that left one dead and another injured.
  • More profiles about members of our All-Area Academic Team. 

We hope you have a relaxing night. 

