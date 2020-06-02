Happy election day! Polls will close in just a few minutes, which means we here in the newsroom are hard at work, ready to bring you full coverage of the area’s biggest races and issues. That includes:
- The outcome of the Joplin School District’s $25 million bond issue for the construction of a new school to replace Columbia and West Central schools and for an addition at Kelsey Norman.
- Which five candidates were elected to the Joplin City Council.
- And the results of a host of other issues and races from Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction and other communities in our coverage area.
In other news, reporter Jared Porter will bring you the latest on an antibody test being offered at a local hospital, and we’ll spotlight the next three high school seniors on our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
And if you’re in the mood for some lighter, but still tasty, meal options now that it feels like summer, you’re in luck. Our food columnist, Josie Mai, will share some of her favorite healthy summer recipes.
Thanks for reading, and stay tuned to joplinglobe.com for the latest news and information.
