A focused effort to teach water safety and drowning prevention to children ages 5-12 has been developed by a group of community organizations and will be offered this weekend.
The Show-Me Water Safety event will encourage children to learn important life skills when they are around or in water, and will help educate parents about these dangers, according to an announcement from the city of Joplin. Two sessions for children and their parents will be offered on Saturday.
The event offers water safety stations covering information about:
• Safety measures to take when around water.
• Safety tips and swimming in water.
• Staying healthy on the water.
• Boating safety.
• Emergencies and first aid.
Participating children and their parents will visit each station to receive instructions and details about each topic. They will then get into the water to practice their new skills.
During the program, all kids will be weighed and fitted for a free U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. All children attending the event should wear swimwear.
Registration is open for sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m. Fifty spots are available at each session. Register at www.joplinparks.org or by calling 417-625-4750.
The program is supported by the Joplin Family Y, Joplin Parks and Recreation, Joplin Fire Department, Redings Mill Fire Protection District, Wildcat Glades, Missouri Department of Conservation, Southwest Missouri Bank, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri and Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.