To help with costs associated with the ongoing public health emergency, two local nonprofits have received grants from the American Water Charitable Foundation and Missouri American Water.
Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri will receive $2,500. Bright Futures Joplin will receive $1,000.
"The funds will help us implement Summer Brain Gain and provide educational opportunities to youth (aged) 6 to 18," said Amia Warren, development coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club, in a statement. "Summer Brain Gain helps prevent summer learning loss so children can be prepared when school resumes."
Sarah Coyne, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin, said in a statement that the grant arrives at a critical time.
"In a time of such uncertainty, the need to provide stability for our kids has felt more important than ever," she said. "This grant provided at-home learning packs for families in the Parents as Teachers program, supply kits for kindergartners and first graders, and allowed for additional food distribution to students and families all around Joplin."
Of the total $300,000 in grants that was awarded by the foundation in communities served by American Water, approximately $25,000 was awarded to Missouri nonprofits that have experienced an increased demand in services due to COVID-19.
“At Missouri American Water, we consider ourselves a community partner, and this grant program is a great example of that,” said Matthew Barnhart, senior manager operations for the Missouri American Water utility in Joplin. “While we continue to provide safe and reliable water and sewer service to our customers in this region, we recognize that during the ongoing health emergency, more needs to be done. We are glad to have been able to partner with Boys & Girls Club and Bright Futures to help area children during this challenging time."
Other Missouri grant recipients are Operation Food Search in St. Louis, Pivotal Point Transitional Housing in St. Joseph, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the Help Center in Audrain County, Helping Hands Food Pantry in St. Louis County, Ritenour Co-Care Inc. in St. Louis County, Link Market in St. Louis County and Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.